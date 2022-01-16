MALI take on Gambia in the Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon, with both sides knowing a win will almost certainly see them through to the knockout stages.

In their first game, Mali managed a 1-0 victory over Tunisia, thanks to a 48th minute penalty – their only shot on target throughout the game.

Gambia earned a 1-0 win over Mauritania in their opening AFCON game, despite being on the back foot for most of the match.

Match info

Date: Sunday, 16th January

Kick-off: 1pm GMT, Stade Omnisport de Limbé, Limbé

Gambia vs Mali prediction

Mali go into this game as heavy favourites after dispatching Tunisia and should prove to be too strong for the Gambian team. However, they must guard against complacency – their previous performance was poor and, if repeated, an upset could be on the cards.

Gambia were also second best for much of the game in their opening match, but still managed to come away with a victory. However, they conceded 61% of possession to their opponents, who had 20 shots on goal.

What’s more, Gambia have a poor defensive record recently. Before the AFCON opener, they had conceded 13 goals in four matches, and Mali should be able to exploit this defensive frailty.

While Mali aren’t a great team, they should have no trouble knocking over Gambia and claiming three points. An end result of 2-0 seems more than possible, which is exactly what we’d recommend betting on.

Gambia vs Mali prediction: Gambia 0 Mali 2 @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gambia vs Mali betting tips

Looking for another Gambia vs Mali tip? Well, we’d recommend taking a look at the half time/full time markets.

With Mali’s dominance, they are very likely to get on the board before the end of the first half. Once they have this lead, they’re unlikely to let it slip, and will probably even add to it.

We’ve found fantastic odds on Mali/Mali in the half time/full time markets, and we’d certainly recommend putting some money down on this bet.

Gambia vs Mali betting tip: Mali/Mali @ 17/10 with Virgin Bet

Gambia vs Mali odds

Check out the most commonly requested Gambia vs Mali odds below.

Match-winner:

Gambia: 11/2 with Virgin Bet

Draw: 2/1 with Virgin Bet

Mali: 7/10 with Virgin Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/4 with Virgin Bet

Under 2.5: 2/5 with Virgin Bet

Gambia vs Mali free bet

Virgin Bet is offering all new customers two free £10 bets when they make a qualifying £10 bet at their sportsbook.

