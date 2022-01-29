Gambia vs Cameroon prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Cameroon will encounter the Gambia in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Saturday at Stade Japoma in Douala.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 21:00

Date: 29th January 2022, Stade Japoma

Gambia vs Cameroon Prediction

Cameroon is a heavy favorite, and anything other than their victory would be a huge upset. The Gambia, on the other hand, has already demonstrated outstanding football against powerful opponents such as Mali and Tunisia, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they forced the hosts into extra time here.

The draw has 3.60 odds, while the Under 2.5 goals FT has 1.50 odds and is definitely the safest bet for this match.

Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Cameroon will win the game.

Gambia vs Cameroon Prediction: Gambia 1-2 Cameroon @ 11/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gambia vs Cameroon Betting Tips

The Gambians not only won their respective groups in their first appearances in the continent’s greatest competition, but they also advanced to the R16 round by defeating Guinea.

Musa Barrow of Bologna continued his outstanding run of form at the 2022 African Cup of Nations, scoring the game-winning goal in the 71st minute against Guinea on Monday afternoon.

Barrow contributed to each of his team’s four goals so far in the competition, scoring two goals and providing two assists each.

This season, he has 5 goals and 3 assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Bologna, and he is by far the most important player on the Gambia squad.

The Gambia, on the other hand, isn’t only about Barrow. They’ve had a strong defensive showing so far in the competition, surrendering only one goal in four games.

On Saturday, their rock-solid defense will face a major test when they face competition top scorer Vincent Aboubakar, who has six goals in four games for Cameroon.

Gambia vs Cameroon Betting Odds

Match Winner

Cameroon @ 11/20 with bet365

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Gambia @ 15/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 2/1

Under 2.5 @ 4/9

