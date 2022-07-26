Galway Festival Betting Tips | Day Two, Tuesday 26th July 2022

More Galway Festival betting tips today as the 7-day meeting continues into it’s second day (Tuesday 26th July). Something for everyone again today with a mixed 7-race card that includes flat and jumping racing. See below our Galway Festival free tips and best bets.
Galway Festival Betting Tips – Tuesday 26th July 2022
- 5:10 – COLM QUINN BMW Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2 – TAX FOR MAX @ 6/4 with BoyleSports
- 5:40 – Latin Quarter Beginners Chase (4yo+) 2m2f RTE2 – JON SNOW @ 5/2 with BoyleSports
- 6:10 – COLM QUINN BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (IRE Incentive Race) (2yo) 7f RTE2 – TAHIYRA @ 11/4 with BoyleSports
- 6:40 – COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 1m½f RTE2 – SALTONSTALL (e/w) @ 8/1 with BoyleSports
- 7:15 – Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden (3yo+) 7f RTE2 – BUTTERFLY ISLAND @ 11/4 with BoyleSports
- 7:50 – caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap (4yo+ 50-80) 7f RTV – STARTING MONDAY (e/w) @ 10/1 with BoyleSports
- 8:20 – Caulfield Industrial Handicap (4yo+ 50-70) 1m½f RTV – STAR OF CASHEL (e/w) @ 9/2 with BoyleSports
Note: Odds are subject to change
