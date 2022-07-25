Galway Festival £20 Free Bet | BoyleSports Galway Races Betting Offer

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Snap-up a £20 Free Bet to use at this week’s 7-day Galway Festival with BoyleSports. The monster Galway Festival runs from Monday 25th July till Sunday 31st July with a mix of both jumps and flat action over the week.



To help you enjoy the Galway Festival even more make sure you check out the amazing free bet offer from the team at BoyleSports on this page and find out how you can utilise their £20 free bet offer for the 2022 Galway Festival.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Galway Festival Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Galway Festival FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets

BoyleSports Galway Festival Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a fantastic one, giving everyone the chance to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus.

No promo code required

Available to mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

**BOYLESPORTS Horse Racing Special Offers** – Money back as a FREE BET if 2nd to the SP Fav in all UK/Ire races. Extra Place Races every day and BEST ODDS GUARANTEED prices. (Ts&C’s apply) JOIN BoyleSports TODAY

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Already claimed this offer? Check out the best Galway Festival Free Bets.

Galway Festival Betting With BoyleSports



The seven-day Galway Festival is one of the summer highlights on the Irish horse racing calendar, so making use of BoyleSports’ free bet offer is a no brainer.

Over the seven days there’s a mixture of both flat and jumps races, so something for everyone. The Dermot Weld yard are always respected and it will be a huge shock if they are not firing in plenty of Galway Festival winners again in 2022.

The Galway Plate on Wednesday and the Galway Hurdle on Thursday are the two main races over the festival.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Galway this week, you should certainly join up with BoyleSports today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

BoyleSports Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

There are several horse racing bonuses at BoyleSports, but arguably the most important is their best odds guarantee.

Quite simply, if the SP of a horse is higher than when you placed your bet on it, you’ll be given the SP odds automatically.

Key T&Cs: Win or EW bets placed on UK & Irish horse racing only.

Acca Rewards

This bonus is aimed directly at those who enjoy placing accumulators, and applies to every accumulator with 5+ legs.

Place a qualifying bet and you’ll be able to choose your reward: either boost the odds of your bet, or take insurance, meaning you get your stake back if just one leg loses.

Key T&Cs: Add 5+ selections with min odds 1/5 per selection into your bet slip online on selected sports.

Acca Loyalty

This is another great bonus from BoyleSports for those gamblers who particularly like to place accumulator bets.

It rewards your loyalty for placing bets consistently at the site, as once you’ve placed five qualifying accumulators, you’ll receive a free £5 accumulator bet.

Key T&Cs: Accumulators must have a minimum of 5 legs to qualify, and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). Minimum stake of £5 per accumulator.

Extra Place Races

BoyleSports regularly offer extra places on their races, meaning that those placing each way bets will have a better chance of scooping a prize.

Key T&Cs: 12+ must run for 4 places, 16+ must run for 5 places, and 20+ must run for 6 places.

Money Back if 2nd to SP Favourite

BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet if your chosen horse ends up finishing the race in second place and the SP favourite wins.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to Outright Betting only. Applies to win singles & win part of E/W singles only.

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the Galway Races Offer?

There can be no doubting the fact that you should claim this great bonus from BoyleSports. If you’re going to be betting at the Galway Festival anyway, why not claim a nice bonus at the same time?

It is incredibly easy to claim this bonus. Just head over to BoyleSports using our link and then sign up. It’s then just a process of making a deposit and then placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £20 in free bets heading into your account.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from the Galway Festival. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.