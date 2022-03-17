Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

On Thursday, Galatasaray will host Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie at NEF Stadyumu.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream for free

Galatasaray vs Barcelona preview

Last week’s first leg match at Camp Nou ended in a goalless draw. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkolu scored a first-half brace as the hosts beat arch-rivals Besiktas 2-1 at home in the Turkish Super Lig. They’ll be relying on home advantage to pull off an upset against the La Liga heavyweights.

On Sunday night, the Catalans extended their winning streak in the league with a 4-0 victory over Osasuna. This was their fourth consecutive title in Spain’s top league.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona team news

Galatasaray team news

In the game against Besiktas, Arda Turan, Halil Dervişolu, Barş Alper Ylmaz, Alpaslan ztürk, Işk Kaan Arslan, and Smail ipe were left out of the team. Turan and Dervisoglu are sidelined with injuries, while Kaan Arslan is back in the gym. Before this game, the rest of the players will have to pass late fitness tests. Fatih Ozturk has been sidelined due to health issues.

Galatasaray predicted line-up

Pena; Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mohamed

Barcelona team news

Due to injuries, Xavi is anticipated to be missing Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Alejandro Balde, and Moussa Wagué.

Barcelona predicted lineup

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

