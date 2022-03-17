Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

On Thursday, Galatasaray will host Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie at NEF Stadyumu.
How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Galatasaray vs Barcelona preview
Last week’s first leg match at Camp Nou ended in a goalless draw. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkolu scored a first-half brace as the hosts beat arch-rivals Besiktas 2-1 at home in the Turkish Super Lig. They’ll be relying on home advantage to pull off an upset against the La Liga heavyweights.
On Sunday night, the Catalans extended their winning streak in the league with a 4-0 victory over Osasuna. This was their fourth consecutive title in Spain’s top league.
Watch live sport with bet365
Galatasaray vs Barcelona team news
Galatasaray team news
In the game against Besiktas, Arda Turan, Halil Dervişolu, Barş Alper Ylmaz, Alpaslan ztürk, Işk Kaan Arslan, and Smail ipe were left out of the team. Turan and Dervisoglu are sidelined with injuries, while Kaan Arslan is back in the gym. Before this game, the rest of the players will have to pass late fitness tests. Fatih Ozturk has been sidelined due to health issues.
Galatasaray predicted line-up
Pena; Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mohamed
Barcelona team news
Due to injuries, Xavi is anticipated to be missing Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Alejandro Balde, and Moussa Wagué.
Barcelona predicted lineup
Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres
Galatasaray vs Barcelona free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins