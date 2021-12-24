Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor live stream, preview, and prediction

Galatasaray and Antalyaspor will meet each other on 25th December 2021, Saturday in order to play the Turkish Super Lig match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:00, NEF Stadyumu

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Preview

Galatasaray suffered a 2-0 defeat against Adana Demirspor. However, they managed to register 63% possession and seven shots on the target in this Turkish Super Lig match.

Whereas Antalyaspor played the match against Kasimpasa at Antalya Stadyumu which ended with a 1-1 draw. Not only this but Antalyaspor had six corners in total and four shots on target.

Last but not the least, Galatasaray won the match against Antalyaspor by a 1-0 scoreline at Antalya Stadyumu.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Team News

Galatasaray has reported injuries of Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne, and Arda Turan while Alexandru Cicaldau and Taylan Antalyali got suspended because of accumulation of yellow cards. Whereas Antalyaspor will be without Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik, Hakan Ozmert, and Enzo Crivelli.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cipe; Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Kutlu, Antalyali, Cicaldau; Morutan, Akturkoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Boffin; Sari, Kudryashov, Naldo; Balci, Fredy, Poli, Vural; Ghacha, Sinik, Mukairu

Following are the latest betting odds for Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Galatasaray: 4/7

Draw: 14/5

Antalyaspor: 17/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 21/20

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction

With only two points separating the two teams in the league standings, we predict a low-scoring battle. Galatasaray, on the other hand, has gone 10 games without losing against Antalyaspor, and most football betting sites believe they will continue to dominate and take all three points.

Prediction: Galatasaray to win at 4/7.

How to Watch Sparta Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Live Stream?

