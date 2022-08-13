Gabriel Jesus Premier League Top Scorer Odds: Arsenal attacker 11/1 for Golden Boot

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look at Arsenal’s new £50m signing Gabriel Jesus and his odds to win the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot award.

Latest Gabriel Jesus Golden Boot Odds

Gabriel Jesus tipped for breakout season under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s brand new £50m signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City will be deployed as the Gunners’ frontman this season following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

In 161 Premier League games, Jesus has recorded a mighty 60 goals and 31 assists alongside winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields under Pep Guardiola’s reign.

Jesus has scored the most Premier League goals from inside the box in history, with all 60 of his strikes coming from 18 yards or less – ahead of iconic poachers Tim Cahill and Javier Hernandez.

Mikel Arteta and Jesus already have a close personal relationship from the Spaniard’s time as an assistant coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola from 2016 to 2019. Jesus cited this relationship as a key factor in his decision to join the Gunners.

Jesus scored an impressive brace in Arsenal’s win over Leicester City in the Premier League’s second gameweek, as the Gunners began the season undefeated through two games.

Gabriel Jesus: ⚽⚽ Now that's how you make a good first impression 🤙 pic.twitter.com/4AwE0jnoBH — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 13, 2022

Who Will Win the Golden Boot?

Below you will find the implied probability of each contender based on bet365’s latest odds.