Gabon vs Morocco prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds, and free bet

MOROCCO leads Group C by six points after winning both games at the AFCON, while Gabon stands in second place with four points.

With no losses in the league, both teams are hoping to win the match.

Match Info:

Date: 19th January 2022

Kick-off: 00:00, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

Gabon vs Morocco Prediction

Gabon played against Ghana and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Not only this but Gabon had 48% possession in the game with Jim Allevinah the main goal scorer of the match.

Moreover, Gabon managed to get a 1-0 win against Comoros in their opening AFCON game. Gabon hasn’t scored more than one goal in their last six games, while Morocco has earned 16 clean sheets in their last 18 games.

On the other hand, Morocco won the match against Comoros by a 2-0 scoreline. The winning team got nine shots on target with Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal the main goal scorers.

Last but not the least, Morocco’s goal-scoring record is also excellent, with 15 goals scored in their last 15 games.

Gabon vs Morocco Prediction: Morocco 1-0 Gabon @ 3/4 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gabon vs Morocco Betting Tips

Gabon put forth a solid performance on Friday to earn a 1-1 draw with Ghana. Morocco, on the other hand, kept their perfect record at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Comoros in their most recent match.

Gabon vs Morocco Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 12/5.

Gabon vs Morocco Betting Odds

Match Winner

Morocco: 3/4 with bet365

Draw: 9/5 with bet365

Gabon: 6/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 12/5

Under 2.5: 2/5

