Gabon vs Morocco live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

MOROCCO plays against Gabon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Tuesday, as the group stage of the 2021 AFCON comes to an end.

Gabon vs Morocco Live Stream

Gabon vs Morocco Preview

Gabon hopes to continue its winning streak with a great result. Gabon has seen it all in their last three matches by winning them. Moreover, they were defeated 2-1 by Egypt before avenging themselves with a 1-0 victory over Comoros. In their most recent play, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana.

Morocco is unstoppable right now, having extended their victory streak in their most recent match. They lost on penalties to Algeria in the Arab Cup final following a 2-2 draw in their previous three matches. They bounced back with a 1-0 win over Ghana before defeating Comoros 2-0 in their most recent match.

When does Gabon vs Morocco kick-off?

Gabon vs Morocco will kick off at 00:00 on 19th January 2022 at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Gabon vs Morocco Team News

Gabon Team News

Gabon has not reported any injuries so far but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé, and Mario Lemina are doubtful for this match.

Gabon possible starting lineup: Amonome; Oyono, Manga, Obissa, Sambissa; Poko, Kanga, Autchanga; Allevinah, Boupendza, Aubameyang

Morocco Team News

Morocco will play without Badr Benoun because of his injury.

Morocco possible starting lineup: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Tissoudali; Mmaee; Boufal, Amallah, Tissoudali, Munir; En-Nesyri

