Gabon vs Ghana prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Ghana need to get back to winning ways when they take on Gabon in a crucial encounter on Friday evening.
Match Info
Date; Friday, 14th January
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium
Gabon vs Ghana prediction
Following a 1-0 win over Comoros last Monday, Gabon need just another win to get closer to the Round of 16. Les Pantheres are on top of Group C but they will now face a team that has gotten the better of them in recent years.
The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco in their opening game of the tournament. Their biggest issues lie in front of goal. With only three goals in the last five games, the African giants need to find their way to goal if they intend to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.
Gabon vs Ghana prediction: Gabon 0-1 Ghana+2 @ 1/1 with bet365
Gabon vs Ghana betting tips
We expect Ghana to come through at 1/1 at a +2 handicap this time around in what promises to be a close encounter.
Gabon vs Ghana betting tip: Ghana +2 @ 1/1 with bet365
Gabon vs Ghana odds
Gabon vs Ghana match odds
Gabon @ 4/1 with bet365
Draw @ 15/8 with bet365
Ghana @ 4/1 with bet365
Gabon vs Ghana total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 2/5 with bet365
+2 @ 1/1 with bet365
