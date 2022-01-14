Gabon vs Ghana prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Ghana need to get back to winning ways when they take on Gabon in a crucial encounter on Friday evening.

Match Info

Date; Friday, 14th January

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

Sign up to bet365 to claim their great welcome offer and watch Gabon vs Ghana live

Gabon vs Ghana prediction

Following a 1-0 win over Comoros last Monday, Gabon need just another win to get closer to the Round of 16. Les Pantheres are on top of Group C but they will now face a team that has gotten the better of them in recent years.

The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco in their opening game of the tournament. Their biggest issues lie in front of goal. With only three goals in the last five games, the African giants need to find their way to goal if they intend to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Gabon vs Ghana prediction: Gabon 0-1 Ghana+2 @ 1/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Gabon vs Ghana prediction with bet365’s new customer offer

Gabon vs Ghana betting tips

We expect Ghana to come through at 1/1 at a +2 handicap this time around in what promises to be a close encounter.

Gabon vs Ghana betting tip: Ghana +2 @ 1/1 with bet365

Back the bet365 welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Gabon vs Ghana

Gabon vs Ghana odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gabon vs Ghana match odds

Gabon @ 4/1 with bet365

Draw @ 15/8 with bet365

Ghana @ 4/1 with bet365

Gabon vs Ghana total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 2/5 with bet365

+2 @ 1/1 with bet365

Gabon vs Ghana free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: