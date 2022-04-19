Countries
Fulham vs Preston North End Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Fulham vs Preston North End Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

1 hour ago

on

preston

On Tuesday, Fulham will play Preston North End at Craven Cottage in the Championship, knowing that a win will secure their return to the Premier League for the 2022-23 season.

Cottagers fell 2-1 to relegation-threatened Derby County on Friday, while Preston is coming off a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Fulham vs Preston North End Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Fulham 4/11 BetUK logo
Preston North End 15/2 BetUK logo
Draw 19/5 BetUK logo

Fulham vs Preston North End Predictions

Fulham’s attempt to return to the Premier League was thwarted last week when they were defeated 2-1 by Derby County. Cottagers were 45 minutes away from top-flight football after Fabio Carvalho’s opening, but their opponents completed a second-half rally to clinch all three points.

Despite this, Marco Silva’s side continues to lead the league table with 83 points. With a win this week, they will be able to shrug off their most recent result and confirm their return to the Premier League.

Preston North End, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Millwall, another playoff contender, last week. The Lilywhites took an early lead thanks to their own goal, but their opponents leveled the score midway through the second half. In the second half, both teams pressed for a win but had to settle for a point.

For the first time this season, Fulham has lost back-to-back games. They, on the other hand, have one of the greatest home records in the Championship this season and will seek to take advantage of it this week.

Preston, on the other hand, has gone undefeated in their last three games. They have, however, struggled recently when playing away from home, winning none of their last four road games. This game should be won by the hosts according to most of the betting sites.

Fulham vs Preston North End prediction: Fulham 2-1 Preston North End @ 4/11 with Bet UK

Fulham vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Fulham will be aiming for a better result after losing 2-1 to Derby County in their previous game in the Championship.

Fulham had 52% possession and 21 shots on goal, eight of which were on target, in the encounter. Fabio Carvalho (20′) and Tosin Adarabioyo (73′ Own goal) scored goals for Fulham. Derby County had six shots on goal, four of which were on target. Derby County’s Luke Plange scored in the 50th minute.

Preston North End had previously drawn 1-1 with Millwall in a Championship match.

Preston North End had 54% possession and 17 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Millwall, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Millwall’s Murray Wallace (6′ Own goal, 22′) scored the goal.

Fulham vs Preston North End betting tip: Fulham to win @ 4/11 with Bet UK

How to Watch Fulham vs Preston North End Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Fulham vs Preston North End clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Fulham vs Preston North End with Bet UK

When is Fulham vs Preston North End?

Fulham vs Preston North End will be played on 19th April 2022.

What time does Fulham vs Preston North End Kick Off?

Fulham vs Preston North End kicks off at 23:45.

Fulham vs Preston North End Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Fulham Team News

Terence Kongolo won’t play for Fulham.

Fulham Predicted Line Up

Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Preston Team News

Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown, Ryan Ledson, and Alan Browne are sidelined due to their injuries.

Preston Predicted Line Up

Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham; Sean Maguire, Cameron Archer.

