Fulham vs Peterborough prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Wednesday evening, Fulham welcome Peterborough United in a bid to increase their six-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 24th February 2022, Craven Cottage

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Fulham vs Peterborough Prediction

Fulham’s recent defeat brought an end to a seven-game unbeaten league run in which they scored 27 goals. With 79 goals scored thus far, the hosts have the best-attacking record in the Championship, 30 more than the second-highest scoring team.

Peterborough United has gone winless in their previous nine league games, with five games without a goal. On Wednesday, football betting sites believe that the hosts should easily win.

Fulham vs Peterborough Prediction: Fulham 3-0 Peterborough United @ 2/11 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Fulham vs Peterborough free bets

Find out where to watch the Fulham vs Peterborough live stream

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Fulham vs Peterborough Betting Tips

Fulham will be looking for a better outcome after losing 1-2 to Huddersfield Town in their previous encounter in the Championship.

Fulham had 69% possession and 20 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the match. Bobby De Cordova-Reid was Fulham’s only goal scorer. Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, four of which were on target. Huddersfield Town scored with Danny Ward and Duane Holmes.

Fulham has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, hitting the target in each of their past six games.

After losing at Derby County in the Championship last time out, Peterborough United and their traveling supporters will be looking for a better result this time.

Peterborough United’s offensive players have struggled to score goals in their last six games, registering just two. The Posh have also had an equal number of goals scored against them in those games.

Fulham vs Peterborough Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/12.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Fulham vs Peterborough Betting Odds

Match Winner

Fulham @ 2/11 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 13/2 with LiveScore Bet

Peterborough @ 13/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 5/12

Under 2.5 @ 7/4

Fulham vs Peterborough Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.