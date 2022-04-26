Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Fulham will look to continue their impressive run of form against Nottingham Forest when the two sides meet in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Fulham 17/20 Nottingham Forest 3/1 Draw 5/2

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Predictions

Fulham have already secured their place in the Premier League next season and they will be looking to finish the season on a high now.

However, the home side have been slightly inconsistent in recent weeks and they have failed to win three of their last four league matches.

The Londoners have done well against Nottingham Forest in recent seasons and they have picked up five wins from their last six matches against Tuesday’s opposition. It remains to be seen whether they can pick up another win against Forest at home.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 4th in the league table and they will be hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League. Nottingham Forest have picked up five wins from their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Nottingham Forest @ 12/1 with Bet Storm

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Fulham are undoubtedly the better team here but they have not been at their best in their last few league games.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are in impressive form and they have the quality to grind out an important result here.

The visitors have a lot to play for and they cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season.

Nottingham Forest certainly have more motivation heading into this contest and it’ll be interesting to see if they can fix their poor head to head record against Fulham with a victory here.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest betting tip: Nottingham Forest win @ 3/1 with Bet Storm

When is Fulham vs Nottingham Forest?

The Championship clash between Fulham vs Nottingham Forest will be played on the 26th of April at Craven Cottage.

What time does Fulham vs Nottingham Forest?

The Championship clash between Preston and Blackburn kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Fulham Team News

Terence Kongolo is injured for the home side.

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-Up

Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Nottingham Forest Team News

Max Lowe and Keinan Davis will miss out through injury and Lewis Grabban remains a doubt.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-Up

Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

