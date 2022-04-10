Fulham vs Coventry City Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

On Sunday afternoon, Fulham welcomes Coventry City to Craven Cottage knowing that they can win the Championship with just two wins. Coventry has just plummeted to 12th place after a four-game winless streak, despite the Cottagers having a 17-point lead over third place in the table.

Fulham vs Coventry City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Fulham 4/9 Coventry City 6/1 Draw 17/5

Fulham vs Coventry City Predictions

Fulham will be hoping to increase their 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Marco Silva’s side has only lost two of their past ten games, and they are coming off a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. They’ll seek to continue their winning streak against Coventry on Sunday.

Coventry, on the other hand, has recently struggled and is currently in 12th place in the standings. In their last four games, Mark Robins’ team has failed to win any of them. With a win over Fulham on Sunday, they will try to turn things around.

Both teams will be motivated to win for different reasons, which could make for an entertaining match.

Given the disparity in form and talent between the two sides, it’s difficult to see Fulham losing this game. We believe Fulham will win the game easily.

Fulham vs Coventry City prediction: Fulham 2-0 Coventry @ 4/9 with Betstorm

Fulham vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Following their 0-1 Championship victory over Middlesbrough, Fulham will be hoping for more of the same.

Fulham had 53% possession and 6 shots on goal, two of which were on target, during that encounter. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovi (73′) was the lone player to score. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, had 15 shots on goal, two of which were successful.

Coventry City and their traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this encounter after losing their last game in the Championship competition against Nottingham Forest.

The numbers speak for themselves: Coventry City has been scored against in six of its previous six matches, with opponents scoring nine goals in total. Coventry City has struggled to defend its home ground.

Fulham vs Coventry City betting tip: Fulham to win @ 4/9 with Betstorm

How to Watch Fulham vs Coventry City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Fulham vs Coventry City ?

Fulham vs Coventry will take place on 10th April 2022.

What time does Fulham vs Coventry City Kick Off?

Fulham vs Coventry will kick off at 19:00.

Fulham vs Coventry City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Fulham Team News

In terms of personnel, Fulham’s manager Marco Silva has only one fitness worry to deal with thanks to an otherwise strong squad. Anthony Knockaert is out with an undisclosed injury.

Fulham Predicted Line Up: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Seri; Wilson, Carvalho, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Coventry City Team News

Mark Robins, the manager of Coventry City, has no fitness concerns going into this encounter thanks to a fully fit squad available for selection.

Coventry City Predicted Line Up: Moore; Hyam, Rose, Bidwell; Kane, Hamer, Allen, Dabo; O’Hare, Maatsen; Gyokeres

Best Fulham vs Coventry City Free Bets