Fulham vs Blackpool prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Fulham welcomes Blackpool to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, hoping to maintain their lead in the Championship table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 29th January 2022

Fulham vs Blackpool Prediction

With 57 points from 27 games, the Cottagers are top of the Championship table. In the league, they won 17 times, drew six times, and lost four times. They’ve scored an incredible 73 goals while surrendering only 25, the lowest total in the league.

On the other hand, with 36 points, the Tangerines are in 12th place on the standings. They won 10 of the 27 games they played, drew six, and lost eleven. So far in the league, they have a goal-to-conceal ratio of 28:32.

Fulham had not lost in their previous two Premier League home games heading into this match.

Hence, most football betting sites expect Fulham to exact vengeance on the visitors this weekend since they have only lost twice in 14 home matches.

Fulham vs Blackpool Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Blackpool

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Fulham vs Blackpool Betting Tips

The visitors have won their last two league games and will be looking to make it three wins in a row for the second time this season.

Fulham’s quest for the EFL Championship title continued last Saturday with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Stoke City.

Marco Silva’s side has now won all five of its games in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and conceding six.

Fulham is presently top of the league table with 57 points after 27 games, a five-point lead over second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Fulham vs Blackpool Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals

