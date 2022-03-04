Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Fulham and Blackburn Rovers meet at Craven Cottage Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, which kicks off with a new set of matches.

Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers preview

Fulham will be looking for a repeat of their recent 0-1 Championship victory over Cardiff City.

Fulham had 65 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovi (41′) was the only player to score. Cardiff City had nine shots on goal, four of which were on target. Fulham hasn’t had any trouble scoring goals recently, hitting the target in each of their previous six games.

During that time, they’ve amassed a total of 9 goals, while the number of goals scored against them has remained at 7. Fulham had not lost a league match against Blackburn Rovers in their previous five meetings.

On the other hand, Blackburn Rovers come into this encounter on the back of a 1-0 Championship victory against Queens Park Rangers in their most recent match.

Blackburn Rovers had 44 percent possession and ten shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Reda Khadra (77′) was the only Blackburn Rovers player to score. Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target.

A comparatively low amount of goals have been scored between Blackburn Rovers and rival teams in six of their last six games. During that time, the overall average goals scored per game was only 0.83, with Rovers’ average goals being 0.17.

Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers team news

Fulham team news

Both Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo have been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to injury.

Fulham predicted line-up

Rodak; Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Chalobah; Wilson, Carvalho, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Blackburn Rovers team news

Ben Brereton Diaz, Ian Poveda, Tayo Edun, and Bradley Dack are all nursing injuries and will be unable to play on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers predicted lineup

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Zeefuik, Travis, Johnson, Pickering; Gallagher, Dolan, Khadra

