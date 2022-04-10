Countries
Home News fulham team news and predicted line up vs coventry city

Fulham Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Coventry City

On Sunday, Fulham will welcome Coventry City to Craven Cottage in a Championship match.

Fulham Team News

While Fulham will expect to see Neco Williams and Tom Cairney return, Silva may be content to keep the majority of the team that defeated Boro.

Antonee Robinson could replace Joe Bryan at left-back, while Jean Michael Seri will be considered ahead of Nathaniel Chalobah for a start.

Fulham Predicted Lineup

Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Seri; Wilson, Carvalho, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic

