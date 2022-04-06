Fulham Predicted Lineup & Team News vs Middlesbrough

After defeating QPR 2-0 last time out, Fulham kept pushing for the league title and a return to the Premier League.

The league leaders put on yet another outstanding performance. Aleksandar Mitrovic, the top scorer in the Championship, scored twice away at QPR to give them an eight-point lead over Bournemouth in second place and a 14-point lead over Huddersfield Town in third place.

The encounter against Middlesbrough tonight will be another tough test for Marco Silva’s side, as they attempt to secure their place in the play-offs.

Silva, on the other hand, will be sure that his team will be able to overcome the task under the lights at The Riverside.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Fulham Team News

Silva will be glad that his team emerged unscathed from Saturday’s match since there looked to be no fresh injuries. Fulham is still without Anthony Knockaert and Terence Kongolo.

Fulham Predicted Lineup

Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Jean Michael Seri, Tom Cairney; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic