ftizdares chelsea arsenal betting offers

Fitzdares Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offers | £30 Football Free Bet

Updated

49 mins ago

on

Fitzdares Bonus

Arsenal make the short trip to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening in search of a first Premier League win for over a month. We have scoured the markets to find the best betting offers ready for the match, and Fitzdares are giving new customers £30 in free bets – read on to see how you can claim yours.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offer?

Claiming the offer has been made incredibly simple by Fitzdares – just follow these three easy steps to redeem your £30 free bet.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Fitzdares Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offers: Deposit £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

Make sure you check the terms and conditions below, which we have surmised into this easy-to-follow list.

  • New customers only aged 21+.
  • Minimum deposit £10.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Fitzdares Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting

An intriguing tie between two sides who have endured testing results as of late, but one we simply can not wait to see.

The home side crashed out the Champions League after an excruciating exit to Real Madrid, but Thomas Tuchel’s men will have regained some momentum having cruised into the FA Cup final with a comfortable win over Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Arsenal simply have to get some sort of result here if they want to be in contention for Champions League qualification. A defeat here would stretch their losing streak to four consecutive games, and with key fixtures fast approaching in Manchester United and Tottenham, an unlikely win here would provide a massive boost to Mikel Arteta’s youthful squad.

Expect a high-octane affair full of goals and drama, and with that in mind, be sure to sign up ahead of kick off to Fitzdares and redeem their lucrative welcoming offer.

Fitzdares Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Injury Time Saver

Fitzdares existing customers can benefit from their Injury Time Saver safeguard, which means if your bet is beaten by an injury time goal, customers get their money back as a free bet.

Key Ts&Cs: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Loyalty Free Bets

Existing customers should also keep an eye on their accounts, with regular loyalty free bets deposited into select customer wallets.

Key Ts&Cs:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited.
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply.
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the Chelsea vs Arsenal Offer?

Wednesday evening’s fixture promises to be one to savour. Arsenal have to go out with the intention of winning, while Chelsea will want to ward off any third placed suitors with a commanding victory at the Bridge.

Fitzdares’ welcoming offer will add a splash more excitement to your evening, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to check out their other markets across their sportsbook.

