As American continues its build-up towards the Eagles vs Chiefs on Sunday there are many big name supporters that will be cheering both teams on – so, just who are the Super Bowl 2023 celebrity fans to look out for at the State Farm Stadium this weekend?

‘Will’ The Former Fresh Prince Be Cheering Philly On?

Will Smith can’t be at the Oscars this year (for reasons we all know) but is expected to be at Sunday’s Super Bowl to cheer on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles – a side he’s supported all his life.

Let’s see who will be joining Smith in the Eagles camp.

Super Bowl 2023 Celebrity Fans: Philadelphia Eagles

Will Smith: A-lister that was born and raised in Philadelphia and despite becoming a huge star has stayed loyal to his roots to support the Eagles. His high-profile Oscars Chris Rock slap has left him with a ban on that score but is fully expected to be in Arizona this Sunday to hopefully see his side give the Chiefs a ‘slapping’ of a different kind.

Bradley Cooper: The ‘A Star Is Born’ actor played an Eagles fan in the film ‘ Silver Linings Playbook’ but that wasn’t a coincidence and Cooper is a big Philadelphia Eagles supporter too. He’s no stranger to being seen at their games, including the NFC Championship clash against the 49ers, and is expected to be at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday too.

DJ Jazzy Jeff: With links to Will Smith from back in the day, DJ Jazzy Jeff also calls Philadelphia his home. JJ was spotted at the NFC champions game against 49ers and his video ‘Fresh Prince handshake’ with Jalen Hurts after the match spiked in views.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Jalen Hurts do the Fresh Prince handshake 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nTPatYZA98 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2023

Taylor Swift: Having grown up in Pennsylvania, Taylor Swift was always going to be an Eagle and since hitting the big time has performed at the Lincoln Financial Field and been snapped with Philly’s owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Kevin Hart: Born in the city of Brotherly Love, Hart is a die-hard Philly Green and hit the headlines when the Eagles last won the Super Bowl in 2018 when trying to get on stage during the trophy presentation. He’s often seen on the pitch at the Lincoln Financial Field pumping up the Eagles fans.

Pink: Sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 52, despite having flu, which led to Pink cheering on the Eagles to victory over the Patriots. She described the event as one of the “biggest honours of her life” – so is sure to be back for more this Sunday as her side look for their second Super Bowl success.

EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Last time y’all won I was there! BRING IT HOME !!!!!!!!!!! — P!nk (@Pink) January 30, 2023

RELATED: Best ‘Super Sick Monday’ Excuses As 16 Million Expected To Skip Work After Super Bowl 2023

Happy Days – The Fonz Is a Chiefs Fan

Good news Chiefs fans – not only is Superman actor Henry Cavill a fan, but so is Henry Winkler – aka The Fonz! Therefore, if Kansas get into a bit of bother in the game, there’s plenty of celebrity help in the stands – unless the Eagles have brought some Kyptonite!

Super Bowl 2023 Celebrity Fans: Kansas City Chiefs



Brad Pitt: Oscar winning actor, Brad Pitt has made no secret that he’s a Chiefs fan – having grown up in Springfield, Missouri. Donning a Chiefs hat at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, Pitt has openly got behind Kansas, who will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday and looking for their third win.

Eric Stonestreet: Modern Family star, Eric Stonestreet is another that is expected to be in attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. Stonestreet is a season ticket holder at the Arrowhead Stadium and has even kept the same seats he sat in as a kid with his father.

Henry Winkler: Another Chiefs superfan, well a Mahomes superfan is Henry Winkler. He’s never lived in Kansas but has admitted supporting Kansas due to his love of their quarterback and even said he got starstuck when meeting Mahomes for the first time – does he not remember, he’s the Fonz?

Jason Sudeikis: This Ted Lasso actor is known as a Chiefs superfan and has been since attending Shawnee Mission West High School in Kansas. His parents still live in Kansas too and was spotted in the tunnel after a Chiefs win at the end of November.

Kevin Richardson: Backstreet Boys band member Kevin Richardson grew to love the Chiefs back in the 90’s – and he put this down to living in Kentucky and not having a home side to cheer on. He made the choice of the Chiefs due to star quarterback Joe Montana and with his girlfriend (and now wife) at the time also being a Kansas City fan, then it wasn’t a hard pick. He also sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 35.

Henry Cavill: The Superman ‘Man Of Steel’ actor Henry Cavill is also a Chiefs fan, so if things get really desperate for Kansas they might call upon this superhero to help. Okay, Cavill is also not American, but from Great Britain – however, developed a love for the Chiefs when living in America and picked his team based on Superman coming from – you guessed it – Kansas!

Superman is a Chiefs fan. 👀 Henry Cavill representing on gameday. pic.twitter.com/diCPdVkgO1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 19, 2017

NFL Related Content