Friday’s Best Betting Pick: Free Horse Racing Tips At Keeneland

See our Keeneland free horse racing tips this Friday on the opening day of their Fall Meet. The Kentucky track hosts a 10-race card, with the Grade 1 Alcibiades Stakes (race 9) the feature. Plus, you can grab a stack of free horse racing bets to use on the action at Keeneland’s Fall Meet this weekend.



Keeneland Fall Meet 2022 Horse Racing Tips For Friday October 7, 2022



Keeneland Horse Racing Picks: 2022 Fall Meet

Race 1, 1:00 – Race 1 – Claiming (3YO plus) 7f

TOP PICK: DIRECT ORDER @ 5-1 with BetOnline

Race 2, 1:32 – Race 2 – Maiden Special Weight (3YO plus) 7f

TOP PICK: MISREAD @ 5-2 with BetOnline

Race 3, 2:04 – Race 3 – Allowance Optional Claiming (2YO only) 6f

TOP PICK: KEY OF LIFE @ 8-5 with BetOnline

Race 4, 2:36 – Race 4 – Allowance (3YO plus) 5½f

TOP PICK: JOHNNY UNLEASHED @ 7-2 with BetOnline

Race 5, 3:08 – Race 5 – Allowance (3YO plus) 7f

TOP PICK: TOWSER @ 6-1 with BetOnline

Race 6, 3:40 – Race 6 – Maiden Special Weight (2YO only) 6f

TOP PICK: GOLDEN BANDIT @ 4-1 with BetOnline

Race 7, 4:12 – Race 7 – Stakes (3YO plus) 6f

TOP PICK: SPECIAL RESERVE @ 2-1 with BetOnline

Race 8, 4:44 – Race 8 – Stakes (2YO only) 1m ½f

TOP PICK: BLING @ 6-1 with BetOnline

Race 9, 5:16 – Race 9 – Stakes (2YO only) 1m ½f (See race preview below)



TOP PICK: FUN AND FEISTY @ 7-2 with BetOnline

Race 10, 5:48 – Race 10 – Allowance (3YO plus) 1m 4f

TOP PICK: FAIRCHILD @ 5-2 with BetOnline

Note: Odds are subject to change

Big Race Betting and Preview: Race 9 Alcibiades Stakes

5:16 – Race 9 – Alcibiades Stakes (2YO only) 1m ½f

The 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet gets going this Friday and we’ve a top Grade 1 juvenile fillies race to enjoy on day one. The Alcibiades Stakes – which is also another Breeders’ Cup ‘win and you’re in race’ that will give the winning 2 year-old filly a ticket to the Breeders’ Cup early next month.

Last year, the Brad Cox-trained JuJu’s Map win the Grade 1 under jockey Florent Geroux and she went onto finish runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies later that year at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.

D. Wayne Lukas Has Won The Alcibiades Stakes Six Times

Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas has sent out six winners of the Alcibiades Stakes over the years and is the most successful barn in the race’s history – he’s going for win number seven this year with Take Charge Briana.

Lukas’ first Alcibiades Stakes win came back in 1983 with Lucky Lucky Lucky and since then has added wins in 1988, 1989, 1993,1995 – with the most recent being in 2003 with Be Gentle.

His runner this year Take Charge Briana is stepping up to 1m 1/2f for the first time here but has only had three career runs and was a nice winner at Saratoga last time out over 7f on Sept 4. Overall, you feel she’ll need to improve again upped in class, but is the sort to have scope for more to come and it’s hard to fault the decent record in this race that her trainer has racked up.

The Brad Cox Barn Have Landed Two Of The Last Three Runnings

Another barn to have in your sights is the Brad Cox team. Cox has landed the Alcibiades Stakes jackpot twice in the last three years, including with JuJu’s Map 12 months ago (watch below) and is back for more this year with his unbeaten Chop Chop.

Chop Chop was a nose winner last time at Kentucky in a Listed race, but showed a willing attitude that day to get the job done and is another that we’ve probably not seen the best of yet. With gate 2 a plus, she’s another with a live chance with Jose Rosario, who is hunting his first win in this race, booked to do the steering.

Mark Casse Likes To Target The Alcibiades Stakes

Trainer Mark Casse is another stable that has a top record in the Alcibiades Stakes – he’s won the first prize three times since 2012, with the most recent coming in 2017 with Heavenly Love.

Casse is amongst the entries again in 2022 with one of the leading players Wonder Wheel. She was last seen running second in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga (watch below) and that is probably one of the best pieces of form on offer. That day she had several of the other runners here – Kaling, Just Cindy and Sabra Tuff behind her and having looked a tad outpaced over that 7f trip, then the step up here is expected to help.

Todd Pletcher Is Yet To Win The Alcibiades Stakes

It’s a slight surprise that the Todd Pletcher barn are yet to record a win in the Alcibiades Stakes, but they will be trying to put that right this year with Kaling. Yes, gate 10 is not totally ideal and she might need some luck in-running from there, but she was a close third to Leave No Trace and Wonder Wheel last time in the G1 Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga (watch above) and if improving for the step up in trip is another with a case. John R Velazquez, who rode the winner in 2011, gets the leg-up.

Also Note Kenneth McPeek In The Alcibiades Stakes

The last stable with a top record in the Alcibiades Stakes is Kenneth McPeek. They’ve notched up wins in 2000, 2001, 2008 and recently in 2018 with Restless Rider. They run Fun and Feisty this year and this 2 year-old is likely to be challenging for the favourites berth. She’s won her last two at Churchill Downs and took another step-up last time when taking the Pocahontas Stakes (G3) by 3 1/2 lengths. McPeek also has a live outsider in Stellar Lady.

Alcibiades Stakes 2022 Tips and 1-2-3 Best Picks

1. FUN AND FEISTY 2. WONDER WHEEL 3. STELLAR LADY

FUN AND FEISTY @ 7/2 with BetOnline is the Alcibiades Stakes main pick after catching the eye when winning the Pocahontas Stakes (G3) by 3 1/2 lengths last time out at Churchill Downs on Sept 17. She stayed on well up the shoot that day so we know the trip here will be fine and that can’t be said for a lot of the others who are stepping up in distance. As mentioned above, the McPeek team also have a top record in the race (4 wins) and she’ll also have the services of Julien Leparoux, who won this prize in 2014 and 2017.

Wonder Wheel can go well too. She looks the sort to benefit for the step up in trip and certainly wasn’t disgraces last time in a G1 at Saratoga (2nd) – with some of her rivals behind that day too. She represents the Mark Casse yard that have won this race three times since 2012.

Stellar Lady is the lively outsider to have in your sights. She has only raced three times, but is getting the hang of things after winning for the first time last time out at Kentucky. Yes, only a Maiden Special Weight, but she ran on well to the line that day over a mile and the extra 1/2 furlong should be right up her street. Another from the McPeek yard too that love to win this race and Brian Hernandez is booked – oh, and he rode the winner in 2018 for McPeek too!

WATCH: Alcibiades Stakes 2022 DailyRaceForm Betting Preview

Alcibaides Stakes 2022 Betting and Runners

Alcibaides Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker 1. WONDER WHEEL 9-2 18.2% 2. CHOP CHOP 12-1 7.7% 3. STELLAR LADY 30-1 3.5% 4. RAGING SEA 6-1 14.3% 5. XIGERA 5-1 16.7% 6. MUSTANG LADY 50-1 2% 7. ESSAOUIRA 15-1 6.2% 8. INFINITE DIAMOND 10-1 9.1% 9. FUN AND FEISTY 7-2 22.2% 10. KALING 6-1 14.3% 11. JUST CINDY 20-1 4.8% 12. TAKE CHARGE BRIANA 15-1 6.2% 13. SABRA TUFF 50-1 2% 14. BOSS LADY BAILEY 50-1 2%

All odds correct as of 13:5 on Tue 6 Oct and subject to change

Alcibaides Stakes Recent Winners

2021: JUJU’S MAP

2020: SIMPLY RAVISHING

2019: BRITISH IDIOM

2018: RESTLESS RIDER

2017: HEAVENLY LOVE

2016: DANCING RAGS

WATCH: JuJu’s Map Winning The 2021 Alcibaides Stakes



