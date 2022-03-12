Freiburg vs Wolfsburg live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Freiburg will be looking to close in on the Champions League qualification places with a home win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg live stream

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Preview

The home side are currently 6th in the league table and they are heading into this contest on the back of three wins and two draws from the last six league matches. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are currently 12th in the league table and they have picked up three wins from the last five league outings. Freiburg have an excellent head to head record against Wolfsburg in recent seasons and they are unbeaten in five of the last six matches between the two sides. The home side will be reasonably confident of grinding out a positive result here. They have not lost any of the last five home matches in the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg will have to be at their best in order to get something out of this contest.

When does Freiburg vs Wolfsburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Freiburg vs Wolfsburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Team News

Freiburg team news

The home side will be without the services of Yannik Keitel because of an injury.

Freiburg predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, K Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Hofler, Eggestein; Sallai, Jeong, Grifo; Demirovic

Wolfsburg team news

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Paulo Otavio, William and Mickey van de ven because of injuries.

Wolfsburg predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Schlager, Roussillon; Kruse, Vranckx; Wind