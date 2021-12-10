Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News freiburg v hoffenheim live stream preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips — Freiburg v Hoffenheim Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

updated

4 mins ago

on

hoffenheim
Hoffenheim will be hoping to extend their winning run in the Bundesliga when they take on Freiburg this weekend.
 

Watch and bet on Freiburg v Hoffenheim live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 11th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Freiburg v Hoffenheim preview

Freiburg managed to bounce back after three consecutive defeats in the league with a win over Borussia Monchengladbach and the 6-0 victory will have given them an immense confidence boost.
 
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are currently two points adrift of Freiburg in 5th place and they are coming into this game on the back of four league wins in their last five outings.
 
Freiburg have an impressive head to head record against Hoffenheim and they are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home matches against Saturday’s opposition in all competitions.

Freiburg v Hoffenheim team news

Freiburg possible starting line-up: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, N. Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Schade, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Holer, Demirovic

Hoffenheim possible starting line-up: Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Vogt; Akpoguma, Rudy, Samassekou, Raum; Bebou, Dabbur, Rutter

Freiburg v Hoffenheim betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Freiburg v Hoffenheim from bet365:

Match-winner:

Freiburg: 13/10

Draw: 5/2

Hoffenheim: 2/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Freiburg v Hoffenheim prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up the three points here and this should be a fascinating contest.
 
Hoffenheim are on a winning run and they will be full of confidence here and Freiburg were excellent in their last Bundesliga outing as well.
 
This should be a close contest and the two teams are likely to cancel each other out and share the spoils this week.
 

Prediction: Bet on a draw at 5/2 with Bet365.

Bet on a draw at 5/2 with bet365

How to watch Freiburg v Hoffenheim Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch Freiburg v Hoffenheim live online from 14:30 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Freiburg v Hoffenheim Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Screenshot 2021 09 17 at 11.43.44

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the bet365 website
  2. Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
  3. Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
  4. Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled
© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens