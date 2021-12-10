Football Betting Tips — Freiburg v Hoffenheim Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Freiburg managed to bounce back after three consecutive defeats in the league with a win over Borussia Monchengladbach and the 6-0 victory will have given them an immense confidence boost.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are currently two points adrift of Freiburg in 5th place and they are coming into this game on the back of four league wins in their last five outings.

Freiburg have an impressive head to head record against Hoffenheim and they are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home matches against Saturday’s opposition in all competitions.