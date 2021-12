Football Betting Tips — Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Leverkusen are coming into this game on the back of just one defeat in their last five league matches and they will be hoping to pick up a vital away win here.

The visitors are currently third in the league table and they will be hoping to extend their impressive head to head record against Freiburg in recent seasons. Leverkusen are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Freiburg.

Meanwhile, the home side are coming into this contest on the back of four defeats and a draw in their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result at home.