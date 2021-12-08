Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News free bets for wednesdays champions league games

Free Bets for Wednesday’s Champions League games: All the best special offers for Man United vs Young Boys and Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

updated

6 hours ago

on

UEFA Champions League Free Bets at Paddy Power

It’s the final evening of UEFA Champions League group stage football tonight, and UK bookmakers have plenty of special offers available for the big games between Manchester United & Young Boys and Bayern Munich vs Barcelona.

Read on to learn how you can take advantage of the free football bets on offer at the betting sites listed above.

Alternatively, take a look at some of the other betting sites and promotions SportsLens has uncovered at the link.

bet365 – Get £100 in Free Bets for Tonight’s UEFA Champions League Games

bet365 - UCL Free Bet
bet365 – UCL Free Bet

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive up to £100 in Free Bets when they sign up.

To claim up to £100 in bet credits when you join bet365, just follow the instructions below:

  1. Click any link in this segment to go to bet365
  2. Register a new account
  3. Deposit between £5-100 into your account
  4. Place a qualifying bet to the value of your initial deposit
  5. bet365 will match the value of your qualifying bet with up to £100 in free bet credits

Get £100 in free bets for tonight’s UCL action at bet365

Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in UEFA Champions League Free Bets

UEFA Champions League Free Bets at Paddy Power
UEFA Champions League Free Bets at Paddy Power

By signing up at Paddy Power in time for tonight’s crunch UCL games between Manchester United & Young Boys and Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, newcomers are eligible to receive up to £40 in sports free bets.

This promotion is easy to claim, too. Just follow the simple steps below:

  1. Click any link in this segment to go to Paddy Power
  2. Register a new account using promotional code YSKAMJ
  3. Deposit and bet at least £10 to receive up to £40 in free bets

Get £40 in UEFA Champions League free bets at Paddy Power

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 in UCL Free Bets

William Hill - UEFA Champions League Special Offers
William Hill – UEFA Champions League Special Offers

If you sign up at William Hill ahead of tonight’s Week-6 UCL fixtures, you can take advantage of the following promotional offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

To take advantage of this deal, follow the steps below:

  1. Click the link to go to William Hill
  2. Sign up for a new account using promo code H30
  3. Deposit and wager £10 on any sports market at odds of 1/2 or greater
  4. Once your qualifying bet settles, William Hill will credit your account with up to £30 in free bets

Get £30 in free bets for tonight’s UCL games at William Hill

LiveScore Bet – Get £20 in Free Football Bets for Tonight’s UCL Fixtures

UCL Free Bets for Man U vs Young Boys LiveScore Bet
UCL Free Bets for Man U vs Young Boys LiveScore Bet

Newcomers to LiveScore Bet can claim up to £20 in free bets when they deposit and wager at least £10 ahead of tonight’s UCL group games, featuring the likes of Manchester United vs Young Boys.

The offer is simple to claim:

  1. Click any link in this section to go to LiveScore Bet
  2. Sign up for a new account and make a minimum deposit of £10
  3. Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market
  4. Once your qualifying wager settles, LiveScore Bet will credit your account with £20 in free bets (2x £10 Free Bets)

Bet £10 & Get £20 in UCL Free Bets at LiveScore Bet

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets for Wednesday’s UCL Games

Betfred - UCL Free Bets
Betfred – UCL Free Bets

By registering an account with Betfred in time for tonight’s UCL games, new customers can get £30 in free bets and 30 free spins at the Betfred casino.

  1. Click the link to go to Betfred
  2. Register an account using promo code SPORTS60
  3. Deposit and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of EVENS or greater
  4. Once the qualifying bet is settled, Betfred will credit your account with £30 in free bets and 30 free spins

Get £30 in free bets and 30 free spins at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens