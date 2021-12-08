It’s the final evening of UEFA Champions League group stage football tonight, and UK bookmakers have plenty of special offers available for the big games between Manchester United & Young Boys and Bayern Munich vs Barcelona.
- bet365 – Get £100 in free bets
- Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40
- William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30
- LiveScore Bet – Get £20 in free bets
- Betfred – Bet £10 Get £30
Read on to learn how you can take advantage of the free football bets on offer at the betting sites listed above.
Alternatively, take a look at some of the other betting sites and promotions SportsLens has uncovered at the link.
bet365 – Get £100 in Free Bets for Tonight’s UEFA Champions League Games
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive up to £100 in Free Bets when they sign up.
To claim up to £100 in bet credits when you join bet365, just follow the instructions below:
- Click any link in this segment to go to bet365
- Register a new account
- Deposit between £5-100 into your account
- Place a qualifying bet to the value of your initial deposit
- bet365 will match the value of your qualifying bet with up to £100 in free bet credits
Get £100 in free bets for tonight’s UCL action at bet365
Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in UEFA Champions League Free Bets
By signing up at Paddy Power in time for tonight’s crunch UCL games between Manchester United & Young Boys and Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, newcomers are eligible to receive up to £40 in sports free bets.
This promotion is easy to claim, too. Just follow the simple steps below:
- Click any link in this segment to go to Paddy Power
- Register a new account using promotional code YSKAMJ
- Deposit and bet at least £10 to receive up to £40 in free bets
Get £40 in UEFA Champions League free bets at Paddy Power
William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 in UCL Free Bets
If you sign up at William Hill ahead of tonight’s Week-6 UCL fixtures, you can take advantage of the following promotional offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
To take advantage of this deal, follow the steps below:
- Click the link to go to William Hill
- Sign up for a new account using promo code H30
- Deposit and wager £10 on any sports market at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Once your qualifying bet settles, William Hill will credit your account with up to £30 in free bets
Get £30 in free bets for tonight’s UCL games at William Hill
LiveScore Bet – Get £20 in Free Football Bets for Tonight’s UCL Fixtures
Newcomers to LiveScore Bet can claim up to £20 in free bets when they deposit and wager at least £10 ahead of tonight’s UCL group games, featuring the likes of Manchester United vs Young Boys.
The offer is simple to claim:
- Click any link in this section to go to LiveScore Bet
- Sign up for a new account and make a minimum deposit of £10
- Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market
- Once your qualifying wager settles, LiveScore Bet will credit your account with £20 in free bets (2x £10 Free Bets)
Bet £10 & Get £20 in UCL Free Bets at LiveScore Bet
Betfred – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets for Wednesday’s UCL Games
By registering an account with Betfred in time for tonight’s UCL games, new customers can get £30 in free bets and 30 free spins at the Betfred casino.
- Click the link to go to Betfred
- Register an account using promo code SPORTS60
- Deposit and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of EVENS or greater
- Once the qualifying bet is settled, Betfred will credit your account with £30 in free bets and 30 free spins