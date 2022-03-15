Countries
free bets cheltenham no deposit cheltenham festival free bets no deposit

Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit | Cheltenham Festival Free Bets No Deposit

Updated

49 mins ago

on

Cheltenham day 1 results

Cheltenham Festival 2022 is underway and if your finances are not looking too healthy, don’t worry because you can still have a flutter thanks to bet365 and Paddy Power’s generous required free bets offers that require no deposit.

Best Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit Offers

  1. bet365 – Free £5 bet on any race winner for each day of Cheltenham Festival
  2. Paddy Power – Get your festival off to a flyer with a free £5 bet on specified races each day
  3. FitzdaresDon’t sleep on Fitzdares! Sign up to take advantage of their free bets
  4. BetUKOne of the best sign up offers and free bets from an up-and-coming bookie
  5. William HillOne of the originals, William Hill are never left behind when it come to free bets

Best Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit Offers

Last year saw the first Cheltenham festival with no spectators in attendance but with over 250,000 people expected to attend over four days, the 2022 edition should have a fantastic atmosphere and the weather even looks good too.

The Gold Cup will, as always, take centre stage and this year should prove to be one of the most exciting races to date, with Galvin, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo all closely ranked in the betting market. There are 27 other races taking place over the week, meaning there will be huge excitement from the off!

If you can’t afford to deposit money into your account at the moment but still want to have a bet, then you’re in luck. Both Paddy Power and bet365 are offering free bets regardless of whether you have money in your account. All you need is an active account in the first place.

Paddy Power are giving punters a completely free £5 bet to use on any race on day one (Tuesday) so be sure to cash in. Bet365 have gone one better and are giving away one free £5 bet for every day of the four day jump racing extravaganza! That’s a serious offer that you’d be mad to miss out on.

Best betting apps for Cheltenham Festival

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

bet365 Cheltenham No Deposit Free Bet  

It’s not often that bookmakers give money away totally for free – but then again Cheltenham only come around once a year. It’s like Christmas but better! If, like me, you haven’t had much luck in the build up to the festival then your betting account balance may have dwindled.

But market leaders bet365 have got your back with their incredibly generous offer for both new and existing customers alike. All you need to do is log into your account (or sign up here if you don’t already have one) and claim the £5 free bet from the pop up that will appear.

And that £5 free bet is not just available on day one, it’s up for grabs on each and every day of Cheltenham this year! So that’s £20 worth of totally free bets for your to potentially turn into hundred or even thousands of pounds if your luck is in and you do your research correctly.

  • No account balance needed to claim free bets
  • Free £5 bet every day of Cheltenham Festival 2022
  • Must have previously deposited into account

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Cheltenham No Deposit Free Bet

Paddy Power always go huge when it comes to Cheltenham and this year is no exception. After being forced to watch last year’s fiesta on his sofa, big Paddy is buzzing to be heading over to Gloucestershire so he’s digging deep into his pocket and dishing out free bets to his punters.

He likes to go all out does Paddy, so he’s decided one free bet isn’t enough. Neither is two. But Three. Three is the magic number. That’s right, he’s giving away THREE FREE £5 BETS for you to spend.

It is 3 x £5 free bets for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – with one available for the Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday of the meeting. Tuesday’s free bet is available from 3pm on Sunday, March 13, Wednesday’s free bet is available from 12pm on Tuesday, March 15 and Thursday’s free bet is available from 12pm on Wednesday, March 16.

  • Free £5 bet available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of Cheltenham Festival
  • New customers must deposit minimum £5 to claim free bets
  • Customers must have previously deposited with a debit card, Apple Pay or Paysafe previously to avail of the offer

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Full Cheltenham race card, race times and schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
Coral Cup – 2.50pm
Champion Chase – 3.30pm
Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
County Hurdle – 2.10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
Gold Cup – 3.30pm
Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+
