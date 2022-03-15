Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit | Cheltenham Festival Free Bets No Deposit

Cheltenham Festival 2022 is underway and if your finances are not looking too healthy, don’t worry because you can still have a flutter thanks to bet365 and Paddy Power’s generous required free bets offers that require no deposit.
Best Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit Offers
- bet365 – Free £5 bet on any race winner for each day of Cheltenham Festival
- Paddy Power – Get your festival off to a flyer with a free £5 bet on specified races each day
- Fitzdares – Don’t sleep on Fitzdares! Sign up to take advantage of their free bets
- BetUK – One of the best sign up offers and free bets from an up-and-coming bookie
- William Hill – One of the originals, William Hill are never left behind when it come to free bets
Last year saw the first Cheltenham festival with no spectators in attendance but with over 250,000 people expected to attend over four days, the 2022 edition should have a fantastic atmosphere and the weather even looks good too.
The Gold Cup will, as always, take centre stage and this year should prove to be one of the most exciting races to date, with Galvin, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo all closely ranked in the betting market. There are 27 other races taking place over the week, meaning there will be huge excitement from the off!
If you can’t afford to deposit money into your account at the moment but still want to have a bet, then you’re in luck. Both Paddy Power and bet365 are offering free bets regardless of whether you have money in your account. All you need is an active account in the first place.
Paddy Power are giving punters a completely free £5 bet to use on any race on day one (Tuesday) so be sure to cash in. Bet365 have gone one better and are giving away one free £5 bet for every day of the four day jump racing extravaganza! That’s a serious offer that you’d be mad to miss out on.
Best betting apps for Cheltenham Festival
bet365 Cheltenham No Deposit Free Bet
It’s not often that bookmakers give money away totally for free – but then again Cheltenham only come around once a year. It’s like Christmas but better! If, like me, you haven’t had much luck in the build up to the festival then your betting account balance may have dwindled.
But market leaders bet365 have got your back with their incredibly generous offer for both new and existing customers alike. All you need to do is log into your account (or sign up here if you don’t already have one) and claim the £5 free bet from the pop up that will appear.
And that £5 free bet is not just available on day one, it’s up for grabs on each and every day of Cheltenham this year! So that’s £20 worth of totally free bets for your to potentially turn into hundred or even thousands of pounds if your luck is in and you do your research correctly.
- No account balance needed to claim free bets
- Free £5 bet every day of Cheltenham Festival 2022
- Must have previously deposited into account
Paddy Power Cheltenham No Deposit Free Bet
Paddy Power always go huge when it comes to Cheltenham and this year is no exception. After being forced to watch last year’s fiesta on his sofa, big Paddy is buzzing to be heading over to Gloucestershire so he’s digging deep into his pocket and dishing out free bets to his punters.
He likes to go all out does Paddy, so he’s decided one free bet isn’t enough. Neither is two. But Three. Three is the magic number. That’s right, he’s giving away THREE FREE £5 BETS for you to spend.
It is 3 x £5 free bets for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – with one available for the Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday of the meeting. Tuesday’s free bet is available from 3pm on Sunday, March 13, Wednesday’s free bet is available from 12pm on Tuesday, March 15 and Thursday’s free bet is available from 12pm on Wednesday, March 16.
- Free £5 bet available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of Cheltenham Festival
- New customers must deposit minimum £5 to claim free bets
- Customers must have previously deposited with a debit card, Apple Pay or Paysafe previously to avail of the offer
Full Cheltenham race card, race times and schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday March 15
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday March 16
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
Coral Cup – 2.50pm
Champion Chase – 3.30pm
Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday March 17
Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday March 18
Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
County Hurdle – 2.10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
Gold Cup – 3.30pm
Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
