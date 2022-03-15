Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit | Cheltenham Festival Free Bets No Deposit

Cheltenham Festival 2022 is underway and if your finances are not looking too healthy, don’t worry because you can still have a flutter thanks to bet365 and Paddy Power’s generous required free bets offers that require no deposit.

Best Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit Offers

bet365 – Free £5 bet on any race winner for each day of Cheltenham Festival Paddy Power – Get your festival off to a flyer with a free £5 bet on specified races each day Fitzdares – Don’t sleep on Fitzdares! Sign up to take advantage of their free bets BetUK – One of the best sign up offers and free bets from an up-and-coming bookie William Hill – One of the originals, William Hill are never left behind when it come to free bets

Best Free Bets Cheltenham No Deposit Offers

Last year saw the first Cheltenham festival with no spectators in attendance but with over 250,000 people expected to attend over four days, the 2022 edition should have a fantastic atmosphere and the weather even looks good too.

The Gold Cup will, as always, take centre stage and this year should prove to be one of the most exciting races to date, with Galvin, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo all closely ranked in the betting market. There are 27 other races taking place over the week, meaning there will be huge excitement from the off!

If you can’t afford to deposit money into your account at the moment but still want to have a bet, then you’re in luck. Both Paddy Power and bet365 are offering free bets regardless of whether you have money in your account. All you need is an active account in the first place.

Paddy Power are giving punters a completely free £5 bet to use on any race on day one (Tuesday) so be sure to cash in. Bet365 have gone one better and are giving away one free £5 bet for every day of the four day jump racing extravaganza! That’s a serious offer that you’d be mad to miss out on.

Best betting apps for Cheltenham Festival

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

bet365 Cheltenham No Deposit Free Bet

It’s not often that bookmakers give money away totally for free – but then again Cheltenham only come around once a year. It’s like Christmas but better! If, like me, you haven’t had much luck in the build up to the festival then your betting account balance may have dwindled.

But market leaders bet365 have got your back with their incredibly generous offer for both new and existing customers alike. All you need to do is log into your account (or sign up here if you don’t already have one) and claim the £5 free bet from the pop up that will appear.

And that £5 free bet is not just available on day one, it’s up for grabs on each and every day of Cheltenham this year! So that’s £20 worth of totally free bets for your to potentially turn into hundred or even thousands of pounds if your luck is in and you do your research correctly.

No account balance needed to claim free bets

Free £5 bet every day of Cheltenham Festival 2022

Must have previously deposited into account

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Cheltenham No Deposit Free Bet

Paddy Power always go huge when it comes to Cheltenham and this year is no exception. After being forced to watch last year’s fiesta on his sofa, big Paddy is buzzing to be heading over to Gloucestershire so he’s digging deep into his pocket and dishing out free bets to his punters.

He likes to go all out does Paddy, so he’s decided one free bet isn’t enough. Neither is two. But Three. Three is the magic number. That’s right, he’s giving away THREE FREE £5 BETS for you to spend.

It is 3 x £5 free bets for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – with one available for the Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday of the meeting. Tuesday’s free bet is available from 3pm on Sunday, March 13, Wednesday’s free bet is available from 12pm on Tuesday, March 15 and Thursday’s free bet is available from 12pm on Wednesday, March 16.

Free £5 bet available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of Cheltenham Festival

New customers must deposit minimum £5 to claim free bets

Customers must have previously deposited with a debit card, Apple Pay or Paysafe previously to avail of the offer

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Full Cheltenham race card, race times and schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday March 15

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday March 16

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday March 17

Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday March 18

Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm