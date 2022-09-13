Free $750 Bet On Our +800 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Pick

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week two of the new NFL season kicks off with a fascinating match-up as the LA Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night and we can help add to the big game excitement by showing you how to claim a massive $750 in free bets for the match.

If our betting pick for Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown of the match comes in, you will walk away with a staggering $8000 profit! And if it loses then don’t worry, because you won’t have lost a dime.

How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For Chargers vs Chiefs



Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

Click here to sign-up with Bovada Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS Deposit $1000 and get $750 in free bets Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites

Our Best Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Pick: Travis Kelce First Touchdown Scorer

Kelce was Patrick Mahomes’ top target against the Cardinals in Week 1, recording eight catches on nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown and he is our tip score score first against the Chargers at +800.

If you sign up to Bovada and claim your $1000 in free bets and stake it on Kelce you could walk away with $8000 if Patrick Mahomes connects with him in the end zone! And even if you don’t get lucky have no fear because you stand to lose nothing as you were betting with free money anyhow.

Kelce’s performance in the Chief’s season opener marked the 30th time in his NFL career that he went over 100 receiving yards in a single game. It’s quite an impressive milestone for the TE to get the season underway.

The tight end says QB Mahomez organized his skill-position players so they could do some extracurricular work early in the offseason — and a veteran like Kelce could tell it was going to pay off.

“[It was] everybody putting their chin down and just going to work every single day, wanting to be great,” the tight end told reporters after the 44-21 win over Arizona.

“Ever since we started up in April, [Patrick] had a lot of offensive guys down in Dallas working with [him] before we even started up minicamp. When I saw that going down, I knew guys were going to work their tail off — and we were going to be fine.”

Bovada NFL Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets

Below we detail the Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.

Once you’ve set yourself up a new Bovada account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $750 bonus to wager on whatever you like.

The great news is that if you deposit $1000 you can take advantage of a MAXIMUM in free bets. It’s as simple as that. Deposit, collect, bet!

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

Up to $750 Bonus

This offer is available for North America new customers only.

The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Chargers vs Chiefs Odds