Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News free 750 bet on our 800 la chargers vs kansas city chiefs betting pick

Free $750 Bet On Our +800 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Pick

Updated

25 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Screen Shot 2022 09 13 at 13.55.13 1

Week two of the new NFL season kicks off with a fascinating match-up as the LA Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night and we can help add to the big game excitement by showing you how to claim a massive $750 in free bets for the match.

If our betting pick for Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown of the match comes in, you will walk away with a staggering $8000 profit! And if it loses then don’t worry, because you won’t have lost a dime.

How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For Chargers vs Chiefs

Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with Bovada
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $1000 and get $750 in free bets
  4. Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets
Open an Account With Bovada

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Our Best Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Pick: Travis Kelce First Touchdown Scorer

Kelce was Patrick Mahomes’ top target against the Cardinals in Week 1, recording eight catches on nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown and he is our tip score score first against the Chargers at +800.

If you sign up to Bovada and claim your $1000 in free bets and stake it on Kelce you could walk away with $8000 if Patrick Mahomes connects with him in the end zone! And even if you don’t get lucky have no fear because you stand to lose nothing as you were betting with free money anyhow.

Kelce’s performance in the Chief’s season opener marked the 30th time in his NFL career that he went over 100 receiving yards in a single game. It’s quite an impressive milestone for the TE to get the season underway.

The tight end says QB Mahomez organized his skill-position players so they could do some extracurricular work early in the offseason — and a veteran like Kelce could tell it was going to pay off.

“[It was] everybody putting their chin down and just going to work every single day, wanting to be great,” the tight end told reporters after the 44-21 win over Arizona.

“Ever since we started up in April, [Patrick] had a lot of offensive guys down in Dallas working with [him] before we even started up minicamp. When I saw that going down, I knew guys were going to work their tail off — and we were going to be fine.”

Back Travis Kelce to score the first TD @ +800 With Bovada

Bovada NFL Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets

Below we detail the Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.

Once you’ve set yourself up a new Bovada account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $750 bonus to wager on whatever you like.

The great news is that if you deposit $1000 you can take advantage of a MAXIMUM in free bets. It’s as simple as that. Deposit, collect, bet!

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • Up to $750 Bonus
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only.
  • The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Chargers vs Chiefs Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Chargers
 +160 bovada
Kansas City Chiefs
 -190 bovada

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens