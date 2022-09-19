Free $750 Bet On Our +675 Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Pick

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week two of the new NFL season nears its end, and we have an exciting matchup tonight between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. This should be a fun game, and we can help add to the big game excitement by showing you how to claim a massive $750 in free bets for the matchup.

If our betting pick for Justin Jefferson to score the first TD comes in, you will walk away with a staggering $5062.50 profit! And if it loses, then don’t worry, because you won’t have lost a dime.

1. $750 Welcome Bonus Bonus Code INSIDERS. 18+, T&Cs Aplly Claim Offer

How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For Vikings vs Eagles

Our dedicated Bovada NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

Click here to sign-up with Bovada Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS Deposit $1000 and get $750 in free bets Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets

Open an Account With Bovada

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus 100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

Our Best Vikings vs Eagles Betting Pick: Justin Jefferson 1st TD +675

Jefferson is the Vikings top pass catching receiver, and he hauled in nine of his 12 targets for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns including the first touchdown scored for Minnesota in their huge opening day victory over Green Bay.

Jefferson made history by accumulating the most receiving yards over his first two seasons in the league, and Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins will be looking for Jefferson early and often tonight against a Philly defense allowing 215 receiving yards with a pair of TD’s last week to Detroit.

Back Justin Jefferson 1st TD @ +675 With Bovada

Bovada NFL Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets

Below we detail the Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.

Once you’ve set yourself up a new Bovada account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $750 bonus to wager on whatever you like.

The great news is that if you deposit $1000 you can take advantage of a MAXIMUM in free bets. It’s as simple as that. Deposit, collect, bet!

Every Game NFL Promo Code Key Terms

Up to $750 Bonus

This offer is available for North America new customers only.

The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Vikings vs Eagles Odds