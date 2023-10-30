Deontay Wilder Big Favorite to Face Franics Ngannou Next in PFL Bout

Tyson Fury Rematch Has 14% Probability of Being Next Fight for Ngannou

Anthony Joshua +600 to be Ngannou’s Next Opponent



Francis Ngannou Next Opponent Odds

Deontay Wilder +125

+125 Tyson Fury +600

+600 Anthony Joshua +600

+600 Oleksandr Usyk +800

+800 Dereck Chisora +1000

+1000 Dillian Whyte +1200

+1200 Joe Joyce +1600

+1600 Joseph Parker +2000

Following a controversial loss to Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou is at a crossroad, with several compelling fights on the horizon. Among them, a showdown with Deontay Wilder emerges as a favored bout, while the ghosts of the Fury fight and a potential clash with Anthony Joshua linger. Let’s delve into the odds surrounding Ngannou’s next potential bout.

Deontay Wilder With 44% Chance to be Francis Ngannou’s Next Opponent

Both signed to PFL and with good relations, a battle between Ngannou and Deontay Wilder seems more than plausible.

The two biggest hitters in the heavyweight division squaring off would be a surefire draw for boxing fans.

The odds of 5/4 highlight this bout as a favored next step for Ngannou, offering a chance to bounce back and make a statement in a match against another heavy-hitting heavyweight.

Tyson Fury +600 to Face Ngannou in Rematch After Controversial Win

The controversial loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday has left a bitter taste, and the odds of +600 suggest that a rematch could be on the cards.

A chance to settle the score and clarify the outcome of their previous encounter could be a tempting route for Ngannou to take next.

A rematch would give Fury a chance to come up with a better gameplan and brush off some ring rust, so it would probably be in Ngannou’s best interests to move on to pastures new.

Anthony Joshua has 14% Chance to be Ngannou’s Next Opponent

Eddie Hearn’s remarks about considering this fight if the public wanted it, labeling it as an ‘easy fight’ for Joshua, puts another intriguing option on Ngannou’s table.

With the same odds as a Fury rematch, a bout against Joshua could also be a highly appealing next step for Ngannou.

Ngannou might be keen to make Hearn eat his words, and this is another potential bout between two massive hitter that would be a huge draw, showing that Ngannou has a ton of options at his disposal for his next opponent.

The odds also hint at potential matchups against Oleksandr Usyk (+800), Dereck Chisora (+1000), and Dillian Whyte (+1200), showcasing the wide array of options for Ngannou’s next fight.

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, says, “The betting odds open a window into the various pathways Ngannou could tread for his next fight. While Wilder emerges as a favored opponent, the potential rematches with Fury and a clash with Joshua present equally exciting, high-stake scenarios. The diversity in odds and opponents mirrors the dynamic and unpredictable landscape of heavyweight boxing, which continues to captivate the audience.”