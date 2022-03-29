France vs South Africa live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

France will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with a win over South Africa in an international friendly this week.

France vs South Africa live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching France vs South Africa live stream at 20:15 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between France vs South Africa, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their France vs South Africa live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

France vs South Africa Preview

The world champions are heading into this contest on the back of four consecutive victories and they have kept three clean sheets during that time. However, the last time these two sides met, South Africa managed to pick up a 2-1 win away from home and the visitors will be hoping to pull off another upset here. France have failed to win their last two meetings against South Africa and the hosts will be looking to make amends here. South Africa are undoubtedly the underdogs here and they’re heading into this contest on the back of a goalless draw against Guinea. It will be interesting to see if the away side can step up their performance levels and make life difficult for the world champions.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does France vs South Africa kick-off?

The international friendly match between France vs South Africa kicks off at 20:15 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

France vs South Africa Team News

France team news

No notable injury concerns.

France predicted line-up vs South Africa: Mike Maignan, Jonathan Clauss, William Saliba, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Matteo Guendouzi, Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

South Africa team news