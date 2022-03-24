France vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international friendlies for free

France will be looking to continue their impressive run of form when they host Ivory Coast at the Stade Velodrome on Friday evening.

France vs Ivory Coast preview

France are currently enjoying an impressive run of form, having won all their previous five encounters. They will enter Friday’s big clash on the back of a 2-0 victory over Finland in November the World Cup Qualifiers. Les Bleus eased past Markku Kanerva’s side, with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earning their names on the scoresheet.

Didier Deschamps’s side easily topped their group with 18 points to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

France are now set to lock horns with Ivory Coast in an exciting international friendly this Friday.

The Elephants will come into this match on the back of a penalty shootout defeat to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16. They were impressive in the group stages of AFCON, winning their matches against Equatorial Guinea and Algeria. However, they narrowly lost to finalists Egypt in the end.

France will be favourites to win the friendly match at the Stade Velodrome. However, Ivory Coast also boast hugely talented players in their ranks and so it is unlikely to be an easy encounter for Les Bleus.

France vs Ivory Coast team news

France team news

France manager Didier Descamps will not be able to avail the services of Benjamin Pavard who has tested positive for coronavirus. While the inclusion of N’Golo Kante is also doubtful, with the experienced midfielder having left the squad due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema will be also absent on Friday as he is currently recovering from injury.

France predicted line-up

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L Hernandez, T Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Pogba; Griezmann; Giroud, Mbappe

Ivory Coast team news

Ivory Coast are unlikely to make a lot of changes to the team that lost to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations last time out. Aurier, Bailly, Pepe, Kessie, Haller and Gradel should all feature in the starting XI. While Jean Michael Seri and Ibrahim Sangare are expected to start in midfield for Friday’s clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Ivory Coast predicted lineup

B Sangare; Aurier, Bailly, Deli, Konan; I Sangare, Seri; Pepe, Kessie, Gradel; Haller

