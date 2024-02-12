NFL

Four key players the Kansas City must resign this offseason after winning Super Bowl 58

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In four of the last five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl. They’ve won three in those five years. A true dynasty is being built. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to find a way. They were doubted at points this season but the Chiefs never stopped grinding. 

It took OT to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Kansas City are the first back-to-back champions since the ’03-’04 Patriots. The Chiefs’ dominance is undeniable and Patrick Mahomes is in a league of his own. This offseason, there are several key players that Kansas City needs to resign. Who wouldn’t want to come back and play for a team that’s constantly competing for Championships?

These four players need to be resigned by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason


1. Chris Jones – DT 

There were contract disputes between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones this past offseason, The two sides could not agree on a long-term, deal. Jones ended up signing a one-year, $19.5 million deal with the Chiefs. His (10.5) sacks were tied with George Karlaftis for the most on the team in 2023. During his career, Jones is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. Over the last six seasons, he’s arguably the best DT in the NFL. The 29-year-old is now a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs.

2. L’Jarius Sneed – CB 

One underrated aspect of the Kansas City Chiefs is their scouting department and being able to find value in the later rounds of the draft. All credit goes to their GM Brett Veach and the rest of his staff. In the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected CB L’Jarius Sneed out of Louisiana Tech. Sneed has been a solid CB for Kansas City and has shown up in the big moments. His rookie deal ends this offseason and Sneed is a UFA. The Chiefs need to lockdown Sneed and keep him on their championship roster.


3. Nick Allegretti – OL  

For the AFC Championship and Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs were without All-Pro LG Joe Thuney. In his place the Chiefs had backup lineman Nick Allegretti start in both of those games. Allegretti held his own vs. a tough 49ers defensive line. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for the 2023 season. Allegretti is clearly a key backup for them and someone they need to retain this offseason. Backups can be just as important as starters if they can be plugged in and play well. Nick Allegretti proved that during Kansas City’s postseason run.

4. Tommy Townsend – P 

Special teams can often be forgotten about, but it wasn’t for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs had a clear advantage in that part of the game. Their punter Tommy Townsend was called upon five times to punt and had one hell of a performance. He had a long of 62 yards and averaged (50.8) yards per punt for the game. Being able to flip the field like that certainly helped the Chiefs win the game. This past offseason, he signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs. Townsend has earned himself a contract extension this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

