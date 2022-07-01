Formula 1 Betting Offers & British Grand Prix Free Bets

Formula One’s highly anticipated British Grand Prix kicks off on Friday ahead of what promises to be another breathtaking weekend of racing at Silverstone.
Betting Guide to the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix
Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, here is our betting guide on the best picks and predictions as Max Verstappen looks to make it three race wins on the bounce for the high-flying Red Bull.
Verstappen has set a scorching pace this season 🔥
Will his run of form continue at Silverstone? 🤔#BritishGP #F1 https://t.co/tdoOpNNI54
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2022
How To Get Free Bets On F1 British Grand Prix
Check out our list below on the best operators to claim a wide variety of free bets ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England.
Best Formula One Betting Offers & Free Bets
How Is The Race Weekend Structured For The F1 British Grand Prix?
Beginning on Friday 1st July, Practice 1 will take place between 1-2pm which sees each of the 20 drivers get to grips with their cars and help their teams gather crucial data in order to find out which areas they can improve on.
Practice sessions allow the drivers to find out the conditions of the track and how they’ll be able to use it to their advantage later on in the weekend.
The second practice will take place between 4-5pm on the same day (Friday), whilst the third and final practice starts at 12pm and ends an hour later on Saturday. These practice sessions are vital for the drivers to learn how their car is performing, and how they’ll be able to get the most out of it for qualifying and the Grand Prix.
The qualifying session will begin at 3pm on Saturday and will end around an hour later. Qualifying determines which order the cars will start on the grid for Sunday’s race. There are three rounds of qualifying, with five drivers being eliminated in each the first and the second round, while the ten quickest drivers progress to the third round to battle for pole position.
The race will begin at 3pm on Sunday, and is expected to last around two hours.
Most Popular Formula 1 Betting Markets
- Fastest Qualifier
- Race Winner
- Podium Finish
- Top-6 Finish
- Top-10 Finish (often called ‘Points Finish’)
- Fastest Lap
- Number of Finishers
- Both Teams Drivers to Finish in the Points
- Safety Car to be Needed
- Winning Margin
F1 British Grand Prix Betting Tips
Mercedes’ 24-year-old driver George Russell has finished in the top five of each Grand Prix through the nine races we’ve had so far this season, which looks to be a safe bet ahead of Sunday’s race.
Charles Leclerc has won the fastest lap award three times so far this season, and each of those laps came in the first three Grand Prix races in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
Leclerc has also retired in two races so far this season due to a power unit issue in his Ferrari car, but was fitted with a new unit for last week’s race in Canada.
Presuming everything goes smoothly in the Scuderia garage on Sunday like it did at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Monegasque driver is a safe bet to land the fastest lap at Silverstone.
Outright F1 British Grand Prix Tips
Additionally, you can also bet on the winner of Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is currently the favourite to take home the trophy and extend his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship at a price of 10/11, whilst Charles Leclerc is just behind at 11/5 in the Ferrari.
Verstappen has won each of his last two races in Azerbaijan and Canada, and is 46 points clear of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second with 129 points.
The 2021 World Champion is the outright favourite for a reason, and the majority of punters are anticipating a third consecutive race victory at Silverstone this weekend.
F1 British Grand Prix tips:
- Max Verstappen to win @ 10/11 with 888sport
- George Russell podium finish @ 2/1 with 888sport
2022 Formula 1 Drivers Standings
|Drivers Championship
|Points
|Max Verstappen – Red Bull
|175
|Sergio Perez – Red Bull
|129
|Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
|126
|George Russell – Mercedes
|111
|Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
|102
|Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
|77
|Lando Norris – McLaren
|50
|Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo
|44
|Esteban Ocon – Alpine
|39
|Fernando Alonso – Alpine
|22
|Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri
|16
|Kevin Magnussen – Haas
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren
|15
|Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
|11
|Zhou Guanyu – Alfa Romeo
|3
|Alex Albon – Williams
|3
|Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
|3
|Mick Schumacher – Haas
|0
|Nicholas Latifi – Williams
|0
2022 Formula 1 Constructors Standings
|Constructors Championship
|Points
|Red Bull
|304
|Ferrari
|228
|Mercedes
|188
|McLaren
|65
|Alpine
|61
|Alfa Romeo
|47
|AlphaTauri
|27
|Aston Martin
|16
|Haas
|15
|Williams
|3
More Formula One Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus