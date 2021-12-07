Football Betting Tips – Wolfsburg v Lille preview & prediction

Wolfsburg head into this Champions League encounter against Lille 1 at a moment when they’re struggling for form

Wolfsburg v Lille Match Preview

Wolfsburg are currently at the bottom of their Group but a win over the French side would give them a great chance to move into second. Group G has been a very tightly fought one this time around and such have the results been that Wolfsburg cannot qualify for the Europa League.

Florian Kohfeldt’s men made a great start to the season but seem to have unraveled in the last couple of months. Quite recently, they lost 2-0 to Seville and back home in the Bundesliga, they have lost back to back encounters with Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

Lille have started to find their feet under Jocelyn Gourvennec and are currently on top of Group G. with wins of RB Salzburg and Seville in the bag, Les Dogues have every chance of reaching the next round of the competition. Another win will definitely send them through to the next round.

Wolfsburg v Lille Team News

The Wolves will be without star forward Lukas Nmecha due to suspension while Koen Casteels is likely to return to assume goalkeeping responsibilities after recovering from coronavirus infection. William, Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi and Bartosz Bialek remain absent.

For the away side, Xeka and Jonathan Bamba are suspended while Timothy Weah remains sidelined due to a muscle injury.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Casteels; Mbabu, Brooks, Lacroix, Otavio; Arnold, Vranckx; Baku, Philipp, Lukebakio; Weghorst

Lille possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Sanches, Yazici; David, Yilmaz

Wolfsburg v Lille Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg v Lille from Betfred:

Match Winner

Wolfsburg: 11/8

Draw: 12/5

Lille: 21/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 22/23

Under 3: 8/15

Wolfsburg v Lille Prediction

While the home side have not lost at home in the Champions League for a long time, their current form indicates that their record might be under serious threat. Lille have started playing with more confidence of late and should have enough quality to get the better of the Germans.

Predicted Final Score: Wolfsburg 1-2 Lille

Best Bet: Bet on Lille to win at 21/10

