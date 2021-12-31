Football Betting Tips – West Brom v Cardiff preview & prediction

West Brom would be eager to get closer to an automatic promotion spot as they play host to Cardiff at the Hawthorns.

Watch and bet on West Brom v Cardiff live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:00 GMT on Sunday January 2. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

West Brom v Cardiff Match preview

The Baggies have been very spot on when it comes to changing a manager if things don’t work out. Valerien Ismael knew what he signed up for and the former French international has done a great job so far. While they have struggled to score freely in the last two months, the Midlands club should be looking for a better start to the new year given the squad they have.

The Welsh club on the other hand, have improved a lot under Steve Morison. However, they haven’t won in the last three outings. Another defeat would be unwanted but then again, Hawthorns hasn’t been a great place for the Welsh outfit in recent years.

West Brom v Cardiff Team News

A lot of changes are expected with Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Tom Fellows set to be handed starts while Callum Robinson is set to spearhead the attack.

The visitors will be without the services of Leandro Bacuna who saw red during the defeat to Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore also misses out but James Collins and Rubin Colwill are set for recalls.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Kipre, Bartley, Clarke; Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Molumby, Townsend; Fellows, Robinson, Diangana

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Smithies; Morrison, Flint, Nelson; Ng, Pack, Ralls, Giles; Harris, Colwill; Collins

West Brom v Cardiff Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Brom v Cardiff from bet365:

Match Winner

West Brom: 11/20

Draw: 14/5

Cardiff: 11/20

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 42/41

Under 2.5: 10/11

WestBrom v Cardiff Match Prediction

The Baggies have stopped scoring for fun but that doesn’t mean they have forgotten how to find the back of the net.

Predicted Final Score: WestBrom 1-0 Cardiff

Best Bet: Baggies to win at 11/20

Bet on Baggies to win at 11/20 with bet365

How to watch West Brom v Cardiff Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch West Brom v Cardiff live online from 14:00 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

West Brom v Cardiff Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: