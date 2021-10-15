Liverpool travel to Watford this Saturday and our expert has some football betting tips to share ahead of the match. Read on to find out how you can get a 10/1 offer from Betfred and discover why we think the bet itself looks worth a punt.

Watford vs Liverpool

Premier League

Vicarage Road, Watford, London

Saturday, October 16 at 12:30 BST

BT Sport

Betfred has an exclusive wager for all Sportslens readers. By clicking any link on this page, you can bet on Liverpool To Win, Salah To Score Anytime, Over 2.5 Goals, And Rose To Get a Card in the Watford vs Liverpool EPL clash at enhanced 10/1 odds.

Watford vs betting tips: Why bet on Liverpool to win?

Watford might be playing this game at home, but Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool are the clear favorites to win and for good reason:

In the last five games between these two sides, Liverpool have won all five and scored 18 goals in total to Watford’s 0.

Liverpool are yet to lose away from home in the EPL this season. Watford, on the other hand, haven’t won a home game in the EPL since beating Villa on the opening day of the campaign.

Watford vs Liverpool betting tips: Why bet on Salah to score?

Liverpool attacker Mo Salah has been in exceptional form in all competitions for Liverpool this season. The Egyptian has scored nine goals in nine games in all comps for the Reds, including six in six in the EPL.

Watford’s defense has conceded 10 goals in seven games. It’s not a terrible unit, but it’s nothing to write home about either, especially up against world-class talent such as Liverpool’s No.11.

We strongly expect Salah to prove too much on the right flank and to grab another goal for his collection tomorrow.

Watford vs Liverpool betting tips: Why bet on over 2.5 goals in the game?

In five of the last six meetings between these two sides, more than 2.5 goals have been scored. Such results include big Liverpool wins of 3-0 (x2) and 5-0 last season. Plus an entertaining 3-3 draw way back in 2017.

This fixture almost guarantees goals. So, this aspect of Betfred’s PickYourPunt Acca looks absolutely nailed on.

Watford vs Liverpool betting tips: Why bet on Rose to get carded?

Watford left-back Danny Rose has already picked up two yellow cards in four EPL games this season.

Coming up against the wizard Mohamed Salah on his flank tomorrow afternoon, there is every chance the former Tottenham and England star adds a third to his collection.

