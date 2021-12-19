Football Betting Tips – Vizela v Porto preview & prediction

Porto will be eager to make it ten wins out of ten in the league as they lock horns with Vizela who need to ensure survival.

Vizela v Porto Match preview

The 4-1 win over Arouca at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca was Vizela’s first win after five attempts in the league. Alvarao Pacheco knows that his side cannot play such an expansive brand of football against the second placed Lisbon giants. A cautious approach might pay off but then again, you can’t expect to withstand pressure for a long time against a team like this.

The away side are aware of the importance of pushing for a win. Sporting’s win on Saturday means that Sergio Conceicao’s men have slipped to second and three more points will put them back on top of the league summit.

The Dragaoes are looking set to take the title fight down the wire and another win will only pile further pressure on the likes of Sporting and Benfica.

Vizela v Porto Team News

The visitors will be without Ivan Marcano who has been out for two months. However, Claudio Ramos was in goal against Rio Ave last time out and Francisco Conceicao is also back.

Vizela on the other hand, will welcome back Igor Juliao and Ivo.

Vizela possible starting lineup:

Costa; Mario, Cardoso, Mbemba, Sanusi; Corona, Vitinha, Uribe, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Porto possible starting lineup:

Charles; Kouao, Aidara, Fernandes, Afonso; Evrard, Claudemir, Guzzo; Moreira, Mendez, Schettine

Vizela v Porto Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Vizela v Porto from bet365:

Match Winner

Vizela: 15/2

Draw: 15/4

Porto: 4/11

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 3/4

Under 2.5: 6/5

Vizela v Porto Match Prediction

They might have returned to winning ways, but Vizela might not be able to get the better of the Lisbon giants who are on a roll.

Predicted Final Score: Vizela 0-3 Porto

Best Bet: Porto to win at 4/11

How to watch Vizela v Porto Live Stream

