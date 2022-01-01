Football Betting Tips – Vizela v Belenenses preview & prediction

Vizela return to football action after a ten day absence when they take on Belenenses on Sunday evening at the Estadio do FC Vizela

Vizela v Belenenses Match preview

The hosts had a great outing in the Taca de Portugal where they dumped out reigning champions Braga following a 1-0 win. The Vizelnses however, fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Maritimo last Tuesday. Alvaro Pacheco’s men have won just once in their last 13 league outings.

O Belem on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league standings and relegation is a distinct possibility. Filipe Candido is under serious pressure to deliver for a team that has let in a lot of goals and hasn’t scored enough.

Vizela v Belenenses Team News

The home side would be without Nuno Moreira who is suspended for this one. Ivanildo Fernandes was injured in the 1-0 win over Braga and is out for this one as well.

The visitors will be without Chico Teixeira who hasn’t been seen in action since September.

Vizela possible starting lineup:

Charles; Kouao, Wilson, Aidara, Ofori; Zagbayou, Paulo; Mendez, Samu, Bondoso; Cassiano

Belenenses possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Varela, Ribeiro, Carraca, Tavares; Calila, Phete, Akas; Safira, Nuno, Ndour

Vizela v Belenenses Match Prediction

Both sides have had forgettable last few weeks and will be looking to minimize damage. A draw seems to be the most likely scenario.

Predicted Final Score: 1-1

Best Bet: Draw at 12/5

