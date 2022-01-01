Football Betting Tips – Vizela v Belenenses preview & prediction

Vizela return to football action after a ten day absence when they take on Belenenses on Sunday evening at the Estadio do FC Vizela
Watch and bet on Vizela v Belenenses live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 18:30 GMT on Sunday January 2. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Vizela v Belenenses Match preview
The hosts had a great outing in the Taca de Portugal where they dumped out reigning champions Braga following a 1-0 win. The Vizelnses however, fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Maritimo last Tuesday. Alvaro Pacheco’s men have won just once in their last 13 league outings.
O Belem on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league standings and relegation is a distinct possibility. Filipe Candido is under serious pressure to deliver for a team that has let in a lot of goals and hasn’t scored enough.
Vizela v Belenenses Team News
The home side would be without Nuno Moreira who is suspended for this one. Ivanildo Fernandes was injured in the 1-0 win over Braga and is out for this one as well.
The visitors will be without Chico Teixeira who hasn’t been seen in action since September.
Vizela possible starting lineup:
Charles; Kouao, Wilson, Aidara, Ofori; Zagbayou, Paulo; Mendez, Samu, Bondoso; Cassiano
Belenenses possible starting lineup:
Felipe; Varela, Ribeiro, Carraca, Tavares; Calila, Phete, Akas; Safira, Nuno, Ndour
Vizela v Belenenses Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Vizela v Belenenses from bet365:
Match Winner
Vizela: 10/11
Draw: 12/5
Belenenses: 3/1
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 5/4
Under 2.5: 13/18
Vizela v Belenenses Match Prediction
Both sides have had forgettable last few weeks and will be looking to minimize damage. A draw seems to be the most likely scenario.
Predicted Final Score: 1-1
Best Bet: Draw at 12/5
Bet on Draw at 12/5 with bet365
How to watch Vizela v Belenenses Live Stream
- Go to bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Vizela v Belenenses live online from 18:30 pm BST on Sunday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
Vizela v Belenenses Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled