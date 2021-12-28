Football Betting Tips – Vitoria v Boavista preview & prediction

Aiming to qualify for the Europa Conference League, Vitoria will be eager to continue their recent dominance over Boavista

Watch and bet on Vitoria v Boavista live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday December 29. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Vitoria v Boavista Match preview

Following a shaky start to the campaign, the home side have become quite a force to be reckoned with in Portugal. Pepa’s side are seventh in the league standings and another win is going to move them ahead of Estoril who occupy the final European berth.

A solid defense has complimented a good attack throughout the campaign. But after losing 1-0 to Santa Clara last week, Pepa’s men would be eager to make amends.

Boavista meanwhile, registered a 1-0 win over Moreirense to keep their slim hopes of playing in Europe next season alive. Petit’s side had a dismal last few weeks which is why they have slid down the table. As Panteras are in ninth place at the moment but might find it hard to beat Guimaraes.

Vitoria v Boavista Team News

The hosts will be without veteran midfielder Andre who is currently injured. However, English forward Marcus Edwards is expected to start, having made four goal involvements in the last four games.

The visitors will be without Miguel Reisinho and Ilija Vukotic who is in isolation. Nathan Santos is out due to suspension.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Varela; Soares, Fernandes, Amaro, Ferreira; Almeida, Handel, Janvier; Edwards, Duarte, Rochinha

Boavista possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Cannon, Garcia, Abascal; Hamache, Makouta, Ntep, Perez; Njie, Musa, Sauer

Vitoria v Boavista Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Vitoria v Boavista from bet365:

Match Winner

Vitoria: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Boavista: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/15

Under 2.5: 66/67

Vitoria v Boavista Match Prediction

The hosts are in fine form at the moment and have done well against Boavista in recent years. We expect them to win another encounter.

Predicted Final Score: Vitoria 2-0 Boavista

Best Bet: Vitoria to win at 4/6

Bet on Vitoria to win at 4/6 with bet365

How to watch Vitoria v Boavista Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Vittoria v Boavista live online from 19:00 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Vitoria v Boavista Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: