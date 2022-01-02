Football Betting Tips – Villarreal v Levante preview & prediction

Villarreal will be looking to register another win as they take on Levante at the Madrigal on Monday night.

Villarreal v Levante Match preview

The Yellow Submarine are in 10th place in the league standings at the moment. Their current position is largely due to a very sluggish start to the campaign. However, they’re on a good run of form that has seen them register three straight wins.

Unai Emery would not be looking to see his team go for the jugular in the second half of the campaign in a bid to return to the Champions League next season.

Alessio Lisci’s men on the other hand, haven’t won a game in the league this season and are in the bottom of the table. With just eight points, Levante are likely to play Segunda Division football next season.

Villarreal v Levante Team News

Ruben Pena is definitely out with an injury while Arnaut Danjuma and Francis Coquelin are in a race against time to be fit for this encounter.

Levante will be without Sergio Postigo, Shkodran Mustafi due to injury while Roberto Soldado and Pepely are suspended.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Dia, G Moreno

Levante possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Son, Vezo, Duarte, Clerc; Campana, Radoja; De Frutos, Bardhi, Morales; Marti

Villarreal v Levante Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Villarreal v Levante from bet365:

Match Winner

Villarreal: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Levante: 7/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 8/15

Under 2.5: 48/29

Villarreal v Levante Match Prediction

Emery’s men should have enough quality in their ranks to pile further misery on Levante who are pretty much out of the league as things stand.

Predicted Final Score: Villarreal 2-0 Levante

Best Bet: Over 2.5 goals at 8/15

