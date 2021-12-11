Villareal will be looking to change La Liga fortunes when they meet with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The two sides will meet on the 12th of December at 14:00 BST.

Villareal return from securing European qualifications and will be looking for a win in at home against Roya Vallecano who are a surprise story in La Liga at the moment. Roya Vallecano sits in 6th position 3 points away from the 3rd position. By contrast, Villareal who were expected to shine at the beginning of the season find themselves in 14th position. Villareal are just 4 points from the relegation zone.

Since 2014, Villareal have had an even record against Rayo Vallecano, drawing 1, losing 2 and winning 2. So, this will be an epic battle as the newly promoted Rayo Vallecano try to advance to the top of the table, defying the odds by any means necessary.

Villareal vs Rayo Vallecano team news

Villareal possible starting lineup: Rulli; Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Gaspar; A. Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Pena; Dia, G. Moreno

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, F. Garcia; Bebe, Comesana; A. Garcia, Pozo, Palazon; Guardiola

Villareal vs Rayo Vallecano form guide

Villareal have a bad form currently, winning only 1 in their last 5 La Liga outings. Their last 2 La Liga games ended in losses. Rayo Vallecano on the other hand are in decent form, with 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in 5 games.

Villareal will be trying to ensure they get back to winning ways. So, form as a factor might just fly out the window come match day.

Villareal vs Rayo Vallecano odds

Match winner:

Villareal – 1.70

Draw – 3.80

Rayo Vallecano – 4.80



Total goals

Over 2.5: 1.90

Under 2.5: 1.90



Both teams to score

Yes – 1.90

No – 1.90

Villareal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction

Most of the best football betting sites predict a win for Villareal. However, Sportslens feels Villareal will find a win hard to come by. They have only won 3 of their 15 La Liga games this season. So, winning is not something that will come easy to them. For this reason, Sportslens will settle for a draw as Villareal are indeed too good to continue struggling.

Prediction: A draw