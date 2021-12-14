Football Betting Tips – Verona v Empoli preview & prediction

Both Hellas Verona and Empoli will be at each other’s throats as they look to seal progress to the third round of the Coppa Italia.

Verona v Empoli Match preview

Igor Tudor has done a wonderful job with the Gialloblu who are now in a mid-table position. They’re currently on a run of three wins from the last four league games. Following their stunning 4-3 win over Venezia, Hellas Verona narrowly lost to Atalanta in their most recent league encounter. Before that, the residents of Bentegodi were unbeaten in seven games at home. Now they will be looking to continue their strong start to life under new manager Tudor as they take on Empoli who are also flying high.

The away side sealed a remarkable win over Napoli and are unbeaten in four games. They would be hoping to do well against Verona.

Verona v Empoli Team News

Pawel Dawidowicz is out for the whole season after a surgery on his cruciate ligament. Antonin Barak is set to return to the squad.

Meanwhile a calf injury has forced Nikola Kalinic on the sidelines.

Aurelio Andreazzoli on the other hand, has no injury concerns.

Empoli possible starting lineup:

Ujkani; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti, Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, La Mantia

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sutalo, Casale, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Lasagna

Verona v Empoli Match Prediction

Hellas Verona have shown how good they can be and under Igor Tudor, are playing some of the best football we’ve seen from this side in ages. A win over Empoli will help boost their confidence further.

Predicted Final Score: Hellas Verona 1-0 Empoli

Best Bet: Verona to win at 4/5

