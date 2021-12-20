Football Betting Tips — Venezia vs Lazio Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Venezia will square off with Lazio at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in the Serie A.

Watch and bet on Venezia vs Lazio live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 4:30 pm BST on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Venezia vs Lazio Preview

Venezia will come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw at Sampdoria in their previous Serie A match. The Venice based side conceded an early goal but recovered to score the equaliser and managed to earn a point from the league encounter. They are currently 16th in the league standings, having 17 points from 18 matches.

Lazio, on the other hand, picked up a 3-1 win against Genoa last week, with Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni all earning their names on the scoresheet. The Eagles are now sitting eighth in the table with 28 points.

Venezia vs Lazio Team News

Venezia will be without David Okereke and Ridgeciano Haps who are both nursing their injuries.

Meanwhile, Lazio will not be able to call upon the services of Riza Durmisi and Jordan Lukaku due to suspension.

Venezia possible starting lineup: Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Busio, Ampadu, Tessmann; Aramu, Johnsen, Kiyine

Lazio possible starting lineup: Strakosha; Hysaj, Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Anderson

Venezia vs Lazio Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Venezia vs Lazio from bet365:

Match-winner:

Venezia – 16/5

Draw – 14/5

Lazio – 4/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 77/100

Under 2– 59/20

Venezia vs Lazio Prediction

Venezia are winless in their last five Serie A matches, losing three matches and suffering two draws. Their chances on Wednesday don’t look great and odds favourite Lazio, who have won two of their last three league encounters, are expected to prevail over them at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

Predicted final score: Venezia 1-3 Lazio

Best Bet: Lazio to win at 4/5.

Get Lazio to win at 4/5 with bet365

How to watch Venezia vs Lazio Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Venezia vs Lazio live online from 4:30 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Venezia vs Lazio Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: