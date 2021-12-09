Football Betting Tips — Venezia vs Juventus Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Venezia will take on Juventus at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Saturday in Serie A.

Watch and bet on Venezia vs Salernitana live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 6:00 pm BST on Saturday December 11. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Venezia vs Juventus Preview

Venezia enter this contest on the back of a 4-3 defeat to Hellas Verona in their previous Serie A match. Igor Tudor’s side managed to secure full points from the away fixture, with Giovanni Simeone earning a brace to his name. They are currently 16th in the league standings, having secured four victories from 16 matches.

Juventus, on the other hand, eased past Genoa in their latest league game, with Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala both scoring to earn a 2-0 victory. The Old Lady have responded well to their 1-0 defeat against Atalanta last month by picking up back-to-back wins in the Italian top-flight.

Venezia vs Juventus Team News

Venezia will not be able to call upon the services of David Okereke who is currently injured. While the availability of Arnor Sigurdsson is also doubtful.

Juventus will be without Federico Chiesa and Danilo while the availability of Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey is uncertain at the moment.

Venezia possible starting lineup: Sergio Romero, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Cristian Molinaro, Sofian Kiyine, Antonio Junior Vacca, Domen Crnigoj, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry

Juventus possible starting lineup: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata

Venezia vs Juventus Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Venezia vs Juventus from bet365:

Match-winner:

Juventus – 4/11

Draw – 15/4

Venezia – 8/1

Total goals:

Over 2 – 37/50

Under 2– 31/10

Venezia vs Juventus Prediction

Venezia have produced some good performances this season, winning four games in the Serie A so far. However, their chances don’t look great against Juventus on Saturday. The Old Lady have won their previous three matches across all competitions and boast one of the best squads in Europe. Odds favourites Juventus should win easily against Venezia this weekend.

Predicted final score: Venezia 0-2 Juventus

Best Bet: Juventus to win at 4/11.

Get Juventus to win at 4/11 with bet365

How to watch Venezia vs Juventus Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Venezia vs Juventus live online from 6:00 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Venezia vs Juventus Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: