Football Betting Tips – Venezia v Ternana preview & prediction

On a run of four games without a win, Venezia would be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Ternana at the Stadio Perluigi Penzo.

Venezia v Ternana Match preview

The second round of the Coppa Italia kicks off with the encounter between these two sides with the hosts looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Juventus in the Serie A at the weekend. Paolo Zanetti’s men gave a good account of themselves against the Bianconeri and will now be looking for a win against their Serie B opponents.

Ternana are stuck in 12th place in the league standings and beat Bologna in the first round of the Coppa Italia. I Rossoverdi would therefore be looking to add another scalp to what could be a memorable run in the competition.

Venezia v Ternana Team News

I Leoni ałati will be without Antonio Vacca, David Okereke, Luca Fiordilino and Niki Maenpaa due to injuries.

The visitors meanwhile, will be without Anthony Partipilo while Pietro Ceccaroni is set to return after serving a one-game suspension.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Romero; Haps, Caldara, Modolo, Ebuehi; Ampadu, Busio, Crnigoj; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen

Ternana possible starting lineup:

Iannarilli; Martella, Capuano, Diakite, Sorensen; Capone, Proietti, Peralta, Koutsoupias; Pettinari, Donnarumma

Venezia v Ternana Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Venezia v Ternana from bet365:

Match Winner

Venezia: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Ternana: 3/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 9/13

Under 2.5: 13/10

Venezia v Ternana Match Prediction

While the home side have struggled in the league, they will be backing themselves to do well against the Serie B side.

Predicted Final Score: Venezia 2-0 Ternana

Best Bet: Venezia to win at 8/11

