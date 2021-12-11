Valencia play Elche this weekend and will be looking to continue their good form with a win. If Valencia win this weekend, they could leapfrog Barcelona.

Register an account at BetUK and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.



The two sides will meet on the 11th of December at 18:30 BST.

Valencia currently sit 8th on the La Liga table and will be looking to leapfrog Barcelona with a win against Elche at the Mestalla stadium. Valencia have won 4 of their last 5 La Liga games against Elche. Their only loss in the last 5 games came in October 2020.



Elche are currently 16th on the table, 3 points from the relegation zone. They will want a win against Valencia to help them on their journey towards a respectable position. They must be aware this is a tough test though as Valencia has gone 5 La Liga games without defeat, winning 2 and drawing 3.



Elche on the other had 7 games without a win until their last match against Cadiz. They will hope they can make it 2 wins in a row when they face Valencia.

Valencia vs Elche team news

Gabriel Paulista will be absent for Valencia through injury. Theirry Correia is a fitness doubt. Jose Gaya will be out on suspension. While Mouctar Diakhaby and Foulquier will be back in the squad after serving their suspensions.

For Elche, Javier Pastore, Pedro Bigas and Josema are fitness doubts.



Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Lato; Soler, Guillamon, Racic, Duro; Gomez, Costa



Elche possible starting lineup: Badia; Palacios, Gonzalez, Roco, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Marcone, Fidel; Perez, Boye

Valencia vs Elche form guide

Valencia come into this game with 2 wins and 3 drawws from 5 games. On the other hand, Elche could not find a win in 7 La Liga games until last time out against Cadiz. So, Valencia has a better form than Elche.

Valencia vs Elche odds

The latest betting odds for Valencia vs Elche odds are from BetUK.



Match winner:

Valencia – 1.78

Draw – 3.45

Elche – 5.20



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.20

Under 2.5: 1.66



Both teams to score

Yes – 2.00

No – 1.75

Valencia vs Elche prediction

Most of the best football betting sites believe Valencia are more likely to win this match. Sportslens is of the same opinion.



Prediction: Valencia win