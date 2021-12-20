Football Betting Tips — Udinese vs Salernitana Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Udinese will be searching for back-to-back Serie A wins when they host Salernitana at the Stadio Friuli on Tuesday.

Udinese vs Salernitana Preview

Udinese will enter this match on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Cagliari at the weekend. Gerard Deulofeu scored a brace while Jean-Victor Makengo and Nahuel Molina also earned their names on the scoresheet to seal full points for the away side.They are now 14th in the league rankings, having 20 points from 18 matches.

Salernitana, on the other hand, were thrashed 5-0 by Inter Milan in their previous Serie A match. They remain at the bottom of the league standings with 8 points.

Udinese vs Salernitana Team News

Udinese don’t have plenty of injury woes at the moment, with Roberto Pereyra the only absentee for the hosts.

The same thing cannot be said about Salernitana who will be without Antonio Russo, Stefan Strandberg, Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggari, Leonardo Capezzi and Federico Bonazzoli due to injury.

Udinese possible starting lineup: Silvestri; Becao, Samir, Nuytinck; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Beto

Salernitana possible starting lineup: Fiorillo; Delli Carri, Gyomber, Bogdan, Ranieri; Kechrida, Kastanos, Obi, L. Coulibaly; Ribery; Simy

Udinese vs Salernitana Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Udinese vs Salernitana from bet365:

Match-winner:

Udinese – 4/9

Draw – 7/2

Salernitana – 13/2

Total goals:

Over 2 – 4/5

Under 2– 57/20

Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction

Salernitana look highly likely to get relegated to the second tier by the end of the season. They have lost four Serie A matches on the trot and are currently at the bottom of the table. The Garnets’ struggles are likely to continue in midweek when they take on Udinese who are the odds favourites for this encounter.

Predicted final score: Udinese 2-0 Salernitana

Best Bet: Udinese to win at 4/9.

Get Udinese to win at 4/9 with bet365

