Football Betting Tips — Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Udinese will take on AC Milan at the Stadio Friuli on Saturday in Serie A.

Watch and bet on Udinese vs AC Milan live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 8:45 pm BST on Saturday December 11. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Udinese vs AC Milan Preview

Udinese enter this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Empoli in their previous Serie A match. The home side managed to secure full points against the Friulians, with Petar Stojanovic, Nadim Bajrami and Andrea Pinamonti earning their names on the scoresheet. Udinese are currently 14th in the league standings, having won three of their 16 matches.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the league table, winning 12 of their 16 matches. They saw off Salernitana 2-0 in their latest Serie A game, with Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers scoring goals.

Udinese vs AC Milan Team News

Udinese will be pleased to welcome Rodrigo Becao who has recovered after an adductor problem. While Roberto Pereyra will remain sidelined due to injury.

AC Milan will not be able to call upon the services of Simon Kjaer who is injured. While the availability of Ante Rebic and Pietro Pellegri on Saturday are still doubtful.

Udinese possible starting lineup: Silvestri; Samir, Becao, Nuytinck; Molina, Arslan, Makengo, Walace, Udogie; Deulofeu; Beto

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Udinese vs AC Milan Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Udinese vs AC Milan from bet365:

Match-winner:

AC Milan – 10/11

Draw – 5/2

Udinese – 16/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 20/21

Under 2– 49/20

Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan suffered two shocking defeats in late November against Fiorentina and Sassuolo. However, Stefano Pioli’s side bounced back strongly as they grabbed back-to-back victories in the Italian top-flight. They are favourites to win on Saturday with top football sites, considering their form and squad quality.

Predicted final score: Udinese 1-2 AC Milan

Best Bet: AC Milan to win at 10/11.

Get AC Milan to win at 10/11 with bet365

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Udinese vs AC Milan live online from 8:45 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Udinese vs AC Milan Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: