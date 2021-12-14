Football Betting Tips – Udinese v Crotone preview & prediction

Dacia Arena sees Udinese take on Crotone in the second round of the Coppa Italia where the hosts would be looking for a win.

Watch and bet on Udinese v Crotone live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:00 GMT on Tuesday December 14. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Udinese v Crotone Match preview

The hosts have been winless in their last six outings while Crotone haven’t exactly set the world on fire either, losing eight of their last nine games.

Le Zebrete were held to a 1-1 draw by AC Milan after Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized for the Rossoneri following Beto’s opener. Cioffi Gabriele’s men are in 15th place in the league standings and have been consistent throughout the campaign.

Crotone on the other hand, succumbed to a fifth straight defeat at the hands of Cremonese. The Sharks are in the relegation zone at the moment and need a miracle to turn their season around.

Udinese v Crotone Team News

Isaac Success is out for this encounter after seeing red against Milan. Samir is set to be recalled after serving a one-game suspension.

Crotone are likely to make several changes to the side given that they have to focus on survival in the league.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Silvestri; Becao, Perez, Nuytinck; Udogie, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Molina; Beto, Deulofeu

Crotone possible starting lineup:

Festa; Paz, Canestrelli, Nedelcearu; Sala, Vulic, Estevez, Molina; Zanellato, Benali, Maric

Udinese v Crotone Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Udinese v Crotone from bet365:

Match Winner

Udinese: 4/11

Draw: 7/2

Crotone: 7/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/12

Under 2.5: 13/9

Udinese v Crotone Match Prediction

Udine might not be playing that well these days but they at least manage to win every now and then. The same cannot be said for the visitors who are struggling in Serie B and might drop down further by next year.

Predicted Final Score: Udinese 3-0 Crotone

Best Bet: Udinese to win at 4/11

Bet on Udinese to win at 4/11 with bet365

How to watch Udinese v Crotone Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Udinese v Crotone live online from 14:00 pm BST on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Udinese v Crotone Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: