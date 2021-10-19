Tonight’s crunch UCL Group Stage tie sees Liverpool travel to Atletico Madrid, and we’ve got some football betting tips to share ahead of the big game. Read on to find out how you can get 10/1 odds via an enhanced PickYourPunt offer at Betfred, as well as details on a Bet £10 Get £30 promotion.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Tuesday, October 19 at 20:00 BST

BT Sport

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool tips: Why bet on Liverpool to win?

It’s rare to see a Spanish championship-winning side that’s playing at home in the UCL not made outright betting favorites for a game, but Liverpool’s recent form has been so good that oddsmakers are struggling to separate the two teams. Looking at the details below, it’s easy to see why, too:

Liverpool haven’t lost in 13 games in all competitions

In the UCL, Liverpool have played two games, winning both vs A.C. Milan (3-2) and Porto (5-1)

Mohamed Salah is in Ballon D’or form and has already scored three goals in two UCL games

The only thing working against Liverpool in this one is that their recent form vs Atletico has been poor: the reds have lost four of the last five vs Diego Simeone’s team. However, on current form, we’re still backing Klopp’s team to get a result this evening.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool betting tips: Why bet on over 2.5 goals in the game?

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side has been tremendous in front of goal in recent weeks, scoring 21 goals in their last six games in all competitions. Mohamed Salah has hit the target 10 times already and averages a goal per game; Roberto Firmino averages close to a goal per game, and Sadio Mane has scored six in 10. On current form, keeping Liverpool from scoring is a monumental task – even for Diego Simeone’s resolute Atletico side.

Atletico haven’t been as proficient in front of goal as tonight’s English opposition have, but Simeone’s team does boast some fine attacking talent of its own, including former Liverpool hero Luis Suarez (4 goals in La Liga) and Angel Correa (3 goals in La Liga).

The last time these sides met at Anfield in the UCL Round of 16, the score ended 3-2 to Atletico. So, with so many attacking threats out on the pitch tonight, we’re banking on a repeat performance from a goalscoring perspective.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool betting tips: Why bet on Roberto Firmino to score?

Roberto Firmino has received plaudits throughout his career for his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play but, in recent outings, Liverpool’s Brazillian striker has found his mojo in front of goal, too.

Firmino has six goals in seven appearances for the Reds so far this season, and we’re backing the Brazillian to continue his streak away in Madrid this evening.

